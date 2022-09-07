Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which



Let's take a look!

Apple iPhone lineup after iPhone 14 announcement



Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini are out

The only smartphones that vanished from Apple.com are the



The



However, you have to consider that the iPhone 12 has a much better display and camera system. Also, that way, there is more of a gap between the iPhone 12 and the cheapest Apple phone, the $429 iPhone SE (2022).





When it comes to the iPhone 12 mini, this phone is gone too. This was the first compact Apple phone with FaceID and an OLED display. It did have a rather small battery life though, but that issue was addressed with the



The iPhone 13 mini is now priced the same as the 12 mini was up until earlier today. This means that this Apple A15-powered phone with 128GB of storage can now be yours for just $599. Considering it shares the same chipset as the bigger iPhone 13 and newer iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, this probably makes it the iPhone with the best value in Apple’s current lineup.



But are the iPhone 13 models even available? What has changed in Apple's lineup? Has Apple dropped prices on some of its older iPhones? Are all the previously available iPhones still sold at Apple.com or have some models been dropped?