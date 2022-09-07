 Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which - PhoneArena
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which

Apple
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup ditches two models, check out which
Apple has just unveiled its iPhone 14 family, consisting of four brand new iOS-running smartphones. While the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are very impressive, with their pill-shaped Dynamic Islands, a new 48MP main camera sensor, and the Apple A16 chip, we can't say the same about the non-Pro models, which seem to be almost-identical to the ones from last year. 

However, Apple has officially ditched the mini iPhone for a much bigger Plus model with a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus costs $100 more than the iPhone 14, which in turn costs the same as last year's iPhone 13. Still, both of these use the Apple A15 chip from last year and the same 60Hz OLED screen and notch. This will probably give many people the idea to go for an iPhone 13 instead and save some money. 

But are the iPhone 13 models even available? What has changed in Apple's lineup? Has Apple dropped prices on some of its older iPhones? Are all the previously available iPhones still sold at Apple.com or have some models been dropped?

Let's take a look!

Apple iPhone lineup after iPhone 14 announcement


iPhone lineup before eventiPhone lineup after eventPrices or price changes
-iPhone 14 Pro Maxprice starts at $1,099
-iPhone 14 Proprice starts at $999
-iPhone 14 Plusprice starts at $899
-iPhone 14price starts at $799
iPhone 13 Pro Max-price started from $1,099
iPhone 13 Pro-price started from $999
iPhone 13iPhone 13price started from $799 → $699 now
iPhone 13 miniiPhone 13 miniprice started from $699 → $599 now
iPhone 12 iPhone 12price started from $699 → $599 now
iPhone 12 mini-price started from $599
iPhone 11-price started from $499 
iPhone SE 2022iPhone SE 2022price is still $429


Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini are out


The only smartphones that vanished from Apple.com are the iPhone 12 mini and the aging iPhone 11. As you might remember, the iPhone 11 was the only iPhone with both an LCD screen and FaceID left in Apple’s lineup. Its processor, the Apple A13, has started to show its age too.

The iPhone 11 is now replaced by the iPhone 12. Although the latter has seen a price decrease, it is still $100 cheaper than the older model. The iPhone 11 was available for $499 before the iPhone 14 announcement, and now its replacement, the iPhone 12 is $599.

However, you have to consider that the iPhone 12 has a much better display and camera system. Also, that way, there is more of a gap between the iPhone 12 and the cheapest Apple phone, the $429 iPhone SE (2022).


When it comes to the iPhone 12 mini, this phone is gone too. This was the first compact Apple phone with FaceID and an OLED display. It did have a rather small battery life though, but that issue was addressed with the iPhone 13 mini, which is thankfully still available.

The iPhone 13 mini is now priced the same as the 12 mini was up until earlier today. This means that this Apple A15-powered phone with 128GB of storage can now be yours for just $599. Considering it shares the same chipset as the bigger iPhone 13 and newer iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, this probably makes it the iPhone with the best value in Apple’s current lineup.

Apple's iPhone 13 has also gotten cheaper. The 6.1-inch non-Pro iPhone from last year is now priced at $699 for its 128GB of storage version.
