Now at $200 off the Paris Hilton edition Motorola Razr Plus gives you incredible value
(Image credit: Motorola US)
Are you a fan of phones that are fun? Well, Motorola is one of the few smartphone brands left that regularly brings spice to its lineup. But as you probably know, special edition products are almost always pricier than their regular counterparts.
With an amazing deal, the Motorola US store is changing that. The Razr Plus (2024) Paris Hilton edition with all its extra equipment is now $200 off, bringing it down to the regular model’s original price. At $999 you get a competent foldable smartphone of the “xoxo” style the Hilton empress is known for. The phone also comes with a vegan leather case with a handbag-like design with straps. How cute is that?
If you aren’t someone who is a fan of the “That’s Hot” iconic pop culture times you can spend $200 less for the same Motorola smartphone on all of its regular color versions with 256GB of storage. But that's boring.
We think you should consider that the Paris Hilton edition of last year’s Razr Plus will probably become a collectible in time, with its price steadily starting to rise after only a couple of years. So whether you want to get the phone for yourself or as an investment now might be the last great time to buy, seeing as Motorola has just released its 2025 Razr lineup in the States.
Rule #1: Never pass a mirror without looking in it. pic.twitter.com/xxZzWhckTe— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 15, 2019
It is powered by the still pretty nippy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. With a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and an impressive 50MP dual camera system, you can count on snapping many excellent photos on a single charge.
