Now at $200 off the Paris Hilton edition Motorola Razr Plus gives you incredible value

Are you a fan of phones that are fun? Well, Motorola is one of the few smartphone brands left that regularly brings spice to its lineup. But as you probably know, special edition products are almost always pricier than their regular counterparts.

Motorola RAZR+ Paris Hilton Edition now $200 off $999 99 $1199 99 $200 off (17%) Want a little spice in your daily smartphone? How about last year's premium Motorola Razr+ in Paris pink color and with a vegan leather case with straps? This "xoxo" inspired gem is now at its lowest price ever. Buy at Motorola Motorola RAZR+ in all color versions with 256GB of storage now $200 off $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) If you want to explore your color options and don't necessarily need a Paris Hilton treatment with your phone, the RAZR+ (2024) is having a $200 discount for its standard versions. Get it know before the deal is gone! Buy at Motorola

It is powered by the still pretty nippy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. With a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and an impressive 50MP dual camera system, you can count on snapping many excellent photos on a single charge.



