Best laptop deals this week: Lenovo IdeaPad and Microsoft Surface with hefty discounts
Big discounts on Windows 11 and ChromeOS laptops can save you hundreds of bucks.
This week brings lots of excellent deals on Windows laptops in particular. There are many amazing offers in stores like Walmart and Amazon. For example, there are several great deals on Microsoft Surface devices, as well as Windows 11 Lenovo laptops.
When it comes to MacBooks and Chromebooks, there are many deals available across the board. So whether you are looking for something cheap to do your everyday tasks on or a perfectly suitable work companion, there are major discounts for a plethora of devices.
Top 3 laptop deals this week:
Best Windows laptop deals this week
Walmart is currently offering a huge $201 discount on a slim and stylish Lenovo IdeaPad laptop—making it a standout deal. It features a spacious 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor under the hood. There is a similar deal in the same store for a more budget-friendly laptop from HP too.
Amazon is still offering major discounts on the newest Microsoft Surface laptop for various processor and storage versions. The Lenovo store also offers a pretty great Windows 11 ThinkPad which is heavily discounted.
Best Chromebook deals this week
The best Chromebook deal this week is found at Amazon and it is for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with 8GB of RAM now at less than $180. The merchant also offers a nice deal on a more powerful laptop from Acer with an Intel Core i3 processor.
Walmart on the other hand has excellent offerings for a budget ASUS device and a 360-degree rotatable HP laptop with touchscreen sensitivity.
Best MacBook deals this week
Apple’s laptops have always been very capable and also very expensive, which is why it is important to always scope out the deals scene before buying a macOS-powered device.
Amazon is offering deals on both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. If you want to spend less money, then we suggest you check out the store’s deal on last year’s MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. The offer is for a version with 16GB of RAM, which brings it down to the price of the newer base model with 8GB of RAM, and considering there aren’t major differences in performance between the two, we think you should go for the MacBook with more RAM.
