Best laptop deals this week: Lenovo IdeaPad and Microsoft Surface with hefty discounts

(Image credit: Lenovo)

This week brings lots of excellent deals on Windows laptops in particular. There are many amazing offers in stores like Walmart and Amazon. For example, there are several great deals on Microsoft Surface devices, as well as Windows 11 Lenovo laptops.

When it comes to MacBooks and Chromebooks, there are many deals available across the board. So whether you are looking for something cheap to do your everyday tasks on or a perfectly suitable work companion, there are major discounts for a plethora of devices.



Top 3 laptop deals this week: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15.6-inch with Ryzen 5 now $201 off at Walmart $299 $499 99 $201 off (40%) Walmart is slashing $201 off the Lenovo IdeaPad, making it an unbeatable deal on a sleek and capable laptop. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels, it’s powered by a robust AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and includes 8GB of RAM along with 256GB SSD storage. Buy at Walmart Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage $213 off $213 off (18%) Amazon is offering discounts on Microsoft’s stylish Surface Laptop, with special deals available on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus chip, this premium 13.8-inch Windows laptop features a stunning 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a lightweight, sleek design. Buy at Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook with 8GB of RAM now $111 off on Amazon $111 off (38%) Amazon is offering the Lenovo entry-level Chromebook for under $180—a significant discount for a well-equipped budget device. Powered by an Intel N4500 processor, it includes 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage (with expandability), and boasts a large 15.6-inch Full HD display. Buy at Amazon

Best Windows laptop deals this week When it comes to MacBooks and Chromebooks, there are many deals available across the board. So whether you are looking for something cheap to do your everyday tasks on or a perfectly suitable work companion, there are major discounts for a plethora of devices.



Walmart is currently offering a huge $201 discount on a slim and stylish Lenovo IdeaPad laptop—making it a standout deal. It features a spacious 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor under the hood. There is a similar deal in the same store for a more budget-friendly laptop from HP too.



Amazon is still offering major discounts on the newest Microsoft Surface laptop for various processor and storage versions. The Lenovo store also offers a pretty great Windows 11 ThinkPad which is heavily discounted.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15.6-inch with Ryzen 5 now $201 off at Walmart $299 $499 99 $201 off (40%) Walmart is offering this IdeaPad laptop with slim design with an incredible $201 discount. This Lenovo device comes with a large 15.6-inch screen with small bezels and Full HD resolution, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and a very capable AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Get it before it runs out of stock! Buy at Walmart Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Elite now $370 off at Amazon $370 off (26%) Microsoft’s sleek Surface Laptop just became a lot more budget-friendly on Amazon, with deals on both the 512Microsoft’s Surface Laptop, available now on Amazon, features deals on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD models. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor, this premium 13.8-inch device offers a stunning 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a lightweight, high-end design. Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with Snapdragon X Plus now $213 off at Amazon $213 off (18%) Microsoft's more affordable Surface Laptop variant is now available at a great price on Amazon. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus with a 10-core processor, this laptop is perfect for everyday tasks, web browsing, streaming, and light productivity — making it an excellent choice for casual users. The main difference from the premium model is the processor, which keeps costs down without sacrificing essential functionality. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal! Buy at Amazon HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel N200 processor now $80 off at Walmart $219 $299 $80 off (27%) Walmart is offering a budget laptop at an even more affordable price of $220. This HP laptop has a large screen with anti-glare coating, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage, and a lightweight design. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. Buy at Walmart Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 with AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB DDR5 RAM now $760 off $979 $1739 $760 off (44%) The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 is a great option, now available at a deal. It’s powered by a Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of fast RAM, ensuring smooth performance for work and multitasking. The 16-inch Full HD touchscreen boasts slim bezels for a modern look, and its renowned keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience. With 1TB of SSD storage, you'll have plenty of space for all your files. Buy at Lenovo

Best Chromebook deals this week

The best Chromebook deal this week is found at Amazon and it is for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with 8GB of RAM now at less than $180. The merchant also offers a nice deal on a more powerful laptop from Acer with an Intel Core i3 processor.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook with 8GB of RAM now $111 off on Amazon $111 off (38%) This entry-level Chromebook by Lenovo now costs less than $180 on Amazon! This is a huge discount considering it is pretty well equipped having an Intel N4500 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC expandable storage, and a big 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. Buy at Amazon ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 with Core i3 processor now $115 off at Walmart $283 80 $399 $115 off (29%) The ASUS CX14 Chromebook with a 14-inch screen and a weight of just about 3 pounds is now less than $300 from Walmart. This laptop is powered by a pretty nippy Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Buy at Walmart Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with Intel Core i3 processor now $85 off on Amazon $85 off (21%) Acer's modern Chromebook Plus 514 offers a lot at a current price that barely goes above the $300 mark. This ChromeOS-running device has a good 14-inch Full HD IPS display with touch sensitivity, 8GB of DDR5 RAM combined with 128GB of SSD storage, a cool under pressure processor, and many Google AI features. It is a nice companion whether you are on the move or at the student campus. Buy at Amazon HP x360 14-inch with 2-in-1 lightweight design $151 off at Walmart $279 $429 99 $151 off (35%) Walmart is offering a significant discount on HP’s x360 touchscreen laptop. Featuring a 14-inch Full HD display that can rotate 360 degrees, this sleek device is ideal for anyone on the move. It boasts all-day battery life, 64GB of UFS storage, 4GB of RAM, and is powered by an Intel N100 processor. Buy at Walmart

Best MacBook deals this week

Apple’s laptops have always been very capable and also very expensive, which is why it is important to always scope out the deals scene before buying a macOS-powered device.



Amazon is offering deals on both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. If you want to spend less money, then we suggest you check out the store’s deal on last year’s MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. The offer is for a version with 16GB of RAM, which brings it down to the price of the newer base model with 8GB of RAM, and considering there aren’t major differences in performance between the two, we think you should go for the MacBook with more RAM. The best Chromebook deal this week is found at Amazon and it is for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i with 8GB of RAM now at less than $180. The merchant also offers a nice deal on a more powerful laptop from Acer with an Intel Core i3 processor.Walmart on the other hand has excellent offerings for a budget ASUS device and a 360-degree rotatable HP laptop with touchscreen sensitivity.Apple’s laptops have always been very capable and also very expensive, which is why it is important to always scope out the deals scene before buying a macOS-powered device.Amazon is offering deals on both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. If you want to spend less money, then we suggest you check out the store’s deal on last year’s MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. The offer is for a version with 16GB of RAM, which brings it down to the price of the newer base model with 8GB of RAM, and considering there aren’t major differences in performance between the two, we think you should go for the MacBook with more RAM.