Hurry and snap up Apple's enduringly attractive iPhone XR at an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 11, 2021, 1:09 PM
Commercially released more than two years ago, the 6.1-inch iPhone XR is still one of Apple's all-around best-selling mobile devices, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why that's the case.

Permanently discounted to $499 and up around three months back, when the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 quartet was officially unveiled, this budget-friendly bad boy is considerably larger, fancier, and arguably prettier than the slightly cheaper second-gen iPhone SE.

If you know where to look (and when), the iPhone XR can be yours for less than $400, and although Woot obviously doesn't sell brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at $349.99 a pop today, you will get a decent 90-day warranty and the Amazon-owned e-tailer's solemn promise of "like-new" functionality with these "grade A" refurbished handsets.

Available in black, red, white, and coral paint jobs, the heavily reduced and "fully unlocked" devices on sale here for the next few hours only are guaranteed to exhibit "minimal cosmetic damage", having also successfully passed a "full diagnostic test" and packing a battery with a minimum of 80 percent capacity left in the tank.

The battery life, mind you, was one of the phone's key original strengths, accentuated by a frugal yet surprisingly bright and accurate (given the modest resolution) IPS LCD panel with a 1792 x 828 pixel count. Meanwhile, the Apple A12 Bionic processor under the robust glass and aluminum-made hood of the iPhone XR may not be the cream of the crop anymore, but it's definitely powerful enough to take on most modern Android mid-rangers in this price category.

On top of everything, you get state-of-the-art facial recognition technology, a superb set of speakers, and a more than respectable single rear-facing camera at a pretty much unrivaled price... if you pull the trigger right now.

Related phones

iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
30%off $350 Special Woot $499 Special AT&T $500 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2942 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

