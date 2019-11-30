Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free

Black Friday might technically be over, but the hot deals are not. Coming in straight with its best Cyber Monday deals for all those who missed the Black Friday festival, Verizon is once again chock-full of great deals and bargains that are online only
. Let's see what Big Red has in store!
Let's start with a rather lucrative deal: the Apple iPhone 8
Plus can be yours for $10 a month, while the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 7 Plus
could be yours for just $5 a month with a new line, with no trade in required. That's a great deal on the aging, but still great devices.
If this deal is somehow too steep for you, Verizon will give you a free iPhone 7
if you get a new line. Once again, no trade in is required, but a qualifying new line is.
On the Android side of things, Verizon will give you a Nokia 3V if you opt for a new line, with no trade-in required.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):