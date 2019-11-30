Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free

online only





Let's start with a rather lucrative deal: the Apple iPhone 8 Plus can be yours for $10 a month, while the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 7 Plus could be yours for just $5 a month with a new line, with no trade in required. That's a great deal on the aging, but still great devices.





If this deal is somehow too steep for you, Verizon will give you a free iPhone 7 if you get a new line. Once again, no trade in is required, but a qualifying new line is.









Cyber Monday offers, online today only!

On the Android side of things, Verizon will give you a Nokia 3V if you opt for a new line, with no trade-in required.

Black Friday might technically be over, but the hot deals are not. Coming in straight with its best Cyber Monday deals for all those who missed the Black Friday festival, Verizon is once again chock-full of great deals and bargains that are. Let's see what Big Red has in store!