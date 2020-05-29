Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts









If you don't like strings and don't trust eBay vendors when it comes to purchasing refurbished gadgets, we have some good news to bring you, as iPhone XR refurbs are finally available directly from their manufacturers in the US. We're talking unlocked models in 64, 128, and yes, even 256GB storage configurations, as well as various color options ranging from black and white to yellow, coral, and blue.













The entry-level 64 gig variant can be yours for $499 in refurbished condition, representing a $100 discount compared to the list price of a brand-new iPhone XR unit with the same amount of internal storage space. That may not sound like an earth-shattering deal (because it's not), but it's important to keep in mind Apple's refurbs come with the same 1-year warranty as all-new devices, not to mention a new battery and outer shell.





Basically, these bad boys are as good as new in many ways, clearing a rigorous functionality testing process and undergoing a "thorough cleaning" before going on sale. In case you're wondering, yes, you can absolutely find renewed or refurbished iPhone XR units at significantly lower prices on Amazon or eBay, but most of those bargains either come with a 90-day warranty or no US warranty at all.





Meanwhile, Apple sells the aforementioned 128 and 256GB variants of the refurbished iPhone XR at $539 and $629 respectively, which are again not crazy low prices, nonetheless representing solid deals when all is said and done.



