Apple's iPhone XR is cheaper than ever on eBay with 90-day warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 28, 2019, 9:53 AM
Although eBay is not running a Black Friday sale per se in the US right now, many top-rated vendors on the popular e-commerce platform are offering great devices like Apple's iPhone XR at unbeatable prices in full working condition. 

Commercially released a little over a year ago, the 6.1-inch iOS powerhouse can be purchased at the time of this writing in exchange for a very reasonable $429.99 from a long-time eBay seller called Cellfeee. This has earned a 99 percent positive average rating from almost 10,000 customers in the last 12 months, vouching for the flawless functionality of refurbished iPhone XR units available in black, coral, and red paint jobs with unlocked support for all major US carriers.

While the affordable handsets on sale here should work just as well as brand-new ones, having cleared the eBay vendor's "industry leading functionality inspection", the refurbs will predictably show "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body." Shipping free of charge nationwide within two days of your order, the iPhone XR sold at a big discount in a "limited quantity" will be accompanied by an MFi-certified Lightning cable and UL-approved power adapter in an aftermarket box.

Perhaps most importantly, Cellfeee will throw in its very own complimentary 90-day warranty, making this deal stand out from similar refurbished offers providing no peace of mind whatsoever for bargain hunters worried about hardware flaws noticeable right out the box.

In case you're wondering, Apple sells brand-new iPhone XR units at $599 and up, and discounts on unlocked variants with no strings attached are pretty hard to come by at major third-party retailers. It goes without saying that the model you'll be getting in exchange for 430 bucks is equipped with just 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as an IPS LCD screen sporting a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, an almost surprisingly capable single 12MP rear-facing shooter, excellent battery life, powerful speakers, blazing fast (and secure) facial recognition, and the latest available software from Apple.

