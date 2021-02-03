Here's how many Xperia smartphones Sony shipped in Q4 2020
The Japanese brand sold 1 million Xperia smartphones in Q4 2020, down almost a quarter from the 1.3 million devices shipped twelve months earlier. Any sales drop is obviously negative, but there are some positives to take from these results.
The other positive note is that total revenue for the Mobile Communications division, which also includes some internet-related services, was almost unchanged at $1.057 billion in Q4 2020 versus the $1.080 billion recorded in Q4 2019.
These stable revenue numbers, despite the significant drop in smartphone sales, point towards an increase in the average selling price of Xperia devices in the holiday quarter. That, in turn, implies stronger flagship sales, likely of the Xperia 5 II which launched in mid-October.