Android Google

Google Pixel 4a preorders already selling out

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 07, 2020, 5:53 AM
Google Pixel 4a preorders already selling out
The Google Pixel 4a was finally announced on Monday with a 5.81-inch OLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, Pixel 4's well-received 12.2MP camera, and a 3,140mAh battery. With a $349 price tag, it undercuts last year's modestly popular Pixel 3a as well as the Apple iPhone SE Thus, it's no wonder that its preorders are selling quite well.

Android Police reports that the Pixel 4a is the best selling-unlocked smartphone at the moment at Best Buy.


Momentarily, it was also the best selling unlocked phone on Amazon. However, now that the e-tailer has run out of the device, its ranking has slipped. Currently, it's the second most popular unlocked device on Amazon US.

As the publication points out, a sold-out smartphone isn't necessarily a massively popular one, since we don't know the stock situation. That said, if the Pixel 4a made it to Amazon's 'Best Sellers' for unlocked smartphones, it's safe to assume that it's off to a good start. 


The handset has left behind the Galaxy A51, which has proven to be quite a hit. Unless the inventory is replenished in time, the Pixel 4a will lose the second spot as well. 

Amazon opened preorders for the device shortly before it was announced. 

On Best Buy, the Pixel 4a remains the top unlocked phone, if you count out a sponsored listing. 

It will be released on August 20.

Pixel 4a is currently the only phone Google is making


With stock Android and a flagship camera, the Pixel 4a aims to build on the success of the Pixel 3a series, which has now been discontinued. Similarly, Google has sold through its inventory of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The new budget phone comes at a time when many consumers have apparently decided against buying expensive phones because of the economic difficulties that have cropped up because of the pandemic. Later in the year, Google will also release the $499 Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
Pixel 4a on
$600 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

