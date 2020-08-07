Google Pixel 4a preorders already selling out



reports that the Pixel 4a is the best selling-unlocked smartphone at the moment at Android Police reports that the Pixel 4a is the best selling-unlocked smartphone at the moment at Best Buy







Momentarily, it was also the best selling unlocked phone on Momentarily, it was also the best selling unlocked phone on Amazon . However, now that the e-tailer has run out of the device, its ranking has slipped. Currently, it's the second most popular unlocked device on Amazon US.



As the publication points out, a sold-out smartphone isn't necessarily a massively popular one, since we don't know the stock situation. That said, if the Pixel 4a made it to Amazon's 'Best Sellers' for unlocked smartphones, it's safe to assume that it's off to a good start.







The handset has left behind the The handset has left behind the Galaxy A51 , which has proven to be quite a hit . Unless the inventory is replenished in time, the Pixel 4a will lose the second spot as well.



Amazon opened preorders for the device shortly before it was announced.



On Best Buy, the Pixel 4a remains the top unlocked phone, if you count out a sponsored listing.





It will be released on August 20.





Pixel 4a is currently the only phone Google is making