Apple might be prepping a big processing power upgrade for next year's iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

That's right, 2024's iPhones are already in the spotlight (and we're not only talking about the iPhone SE 4 ), with one fairly reliable analyst claiming to know one key detail about all four members of this next-gen lineup well ahead of their launch time.

Everyone's getting (some form of) A18 power









iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are likely to make a big jump in raw power from the aforementioned A16 Bionic SoC to a beastly and frugal A18 manufactured on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture. Yes, Apple's sequels to the non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are likely to make a big jump in raw power from the aforementioned A16 Bionic SoC to a beastly and frugal A18 manufactured on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture.









But that doesn't necessarily mean the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be able to deliver the exact same level of performance as their Pro-branded siblings, with the latter duo instead predicted to take processing power to new heights with an Apple A18 Pro chipset.





Apple A17 SoC around at the moment, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Apple A18 under the iPhone 16's hood differs from the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max's A18 Pro. That wouldn't really come as a big surprise given that the state-of-the-art processor inside this year's iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max carries an A17 Pro label for marketing purposes rather than A17 or A17 Bionic branding. But with no "standard" A17 SoC around at the moment, it will certainly be interesting to see how the Apple A18 under the iPhone 16's hood differs from the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max's A18 Pro.





Of course, it's premature to know if these predictions will actually come true, and if you ask us, it seems highly unlikely that Apple has already decided what chips to use across the iPhone 16 series and exactly how both of them will be named.

Other reasonable iPhone 16 family expectations





While we clearly don't (and cannot) know anything for certain about the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max at this early stage in their development process, there's already quite a bit of smoke in the rumor mill pointing in the direction of a bunch of other exciting upgrades and... interesting changes.

















An extra physical "Capture" button (yes, in addition to the newly incorporated Action button) was mentioned for the entire iPhone 16 lineup in a report earlier this very week, but once again, it's far too early to have any guarantees and it's much safer to continue to treat everything with caution and skepticism. Yes, that includes today's A18/A18 Pro SoC forecast.