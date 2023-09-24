Source tells tipster to expect 120Hz ProMotion displays for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models

There's never a moment to relax in this business, folks. No sooner did Apple send out the iPhone 15 line to those who pre-ordered the device then we are already looking ahead to the iPhone 16 Ultra. Tipster Majin Bu has been told that the iPhone 16 Ultra (note the name) will have three smaller cameras. While the tipster has no idea what the new cameras are for, he believes it could have something to do with the Vision Pro spatial computer which should be released during Q1 2024.





The tipster says that U.S. users will have a button that will turn on mmWave mode in the event that you might actually be able to connect your iPhone 16 to a zippy mmWave 5G network. Those who typically buy the non-Pro models will be happy to hear the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be getting the 120Hz ProMotion screen and this would come with thinner bezels for the 2024 non-Pro models.







And while it isn't known yet how many rear cameras to expect on the iPhone 16 non-Pro phones, the tipster says that it will likely remain at two. One early report says that the two cameras on the back of the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will be mounted vertically, not diagonally, for the first time since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini





Another rumor reported earlier says that the iPhone 16 Pro series could

According to Majin Bu, the source of this information about the iPhone 16 line comes from someone who had many true predictions about theseries. "I trust the source," the tipster writes. "Clearly I have doubts, but all in all I think it could be true." Another rumor reported earlier says that the iPhone 16 Pro series could include an increase in screen sizes to 6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Ultra.









The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Ultra should be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's second-gen 3nm process node. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should both be equipped with the 3nm A17 Pro chip as Apple continues to give each year's non-Pro phones the chip from the previous year's premium models.







Note that the tipster says that the photos accompanying his tweet are "for demonstration purposes only." They are not renders. Eventually, those will show up. But hey, it is still too early for iPhone 16 series leaks and rumors to be taken too seriously.

