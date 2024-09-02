Apple's iPhone 16 and Huawei’s tri-foldable phone to launch on the same day
We have known for a while that Huawei has been prepping to unveil the world’s first tri-fold smartphone this month, and it seems the Chinese tech giant has finally locked in a date. Interestingly, it coincides with another major launch already on the calendar.
Renowned leaker Ice Universe, known for reliable mobile industry tips, recently shared a promo image for Huawei’s upcoming event set for September 10 in China. As the image itself suggests, during this event, the company is likely to unveil the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event is set for Monday, September 9 this year, but in a surprising twist, Huawei has scheduled its own event on the same day. Since China is 15 hours ahead of California, Huawei's September 10 event in China actually falls on September 9 in the US – when Apple will be hosting its event in Cupertino.
September is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone makers. Apple is gearing up to unveil not just the iPhone 16, but also:
Meanwhile, the tri-fold device that we have already seen in the hands of Huawei’s former CEO Richard Yu on multiple occasions is finally making its debut. Rumor has it that this foldable could come with a hefty price tag of around $4,000, but we will have to wait and see what Huawei has planned.
As you can see, next week is going to be packed with new device launches, so be sure to stay tuned as we will be covering it all.
Huawei is about to release the world's first three-fold mobile phone, which will be released at the same time as the iPhone 16 series. pic.twitter.com/ojuoUKuyg2— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2024
So, in just one day, we are looking at major releases from both Apple and Huawei. Is Huawei trying to upstage the iPhone 16 series with the debut of the first-ever tri-fold phone? Probably. However, Huawei’s new foldable will likely be exclusive to China, at least at first. Still, I think it is exciting to see tri-foldables moving beyond the prototype phase and making their way into the real world.
