Huawei's tri-fold phone with 10-inch internal display to start mass production soon

Samsung Display is grabbing the attention of New Yorkers with a new ad campaign for its OLED displays. For the dog days of summer in the sweltering Big Apple, until September 5th, the iconic New York City tour buses will feature an ad for Samsung Display's OLED screens. The ad shows the image of a grinning shark holding a tri-foldable smartphone display with the message 'OLED Vibes' on the screen. Next to the shark, the ad says "Jawsome OLED."









An illusion makes it appear as though the passengers sitting on the upper deck of the bus are swimming in the water by the beach. The buses with the ad are being driven around major New York City landmarks downtown such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, and Wall Street. The buses also appear on uptown routes that pass the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Central Park. Nearly three years ago Samsung Display unveiled its tri-foldable OLED display called "Flex In & Out" that folds into an S-shape origami-style.













