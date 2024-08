Huawei’s rumored tri-fold might hit the market at twice the cost of other foldables

Currently, the cost of Huawei's tri-fold engineering prototype is over 35,000 RMB, and the company is continuously working on reducing costs. The anticipated retail price for the mass-produced model is set at 29,000 RMB($4000) pic.twitter.com/2JBvtx9IIN — jasonwill (@jasonwill101) August 13, 2024





Prototypes are early versions of a product and tend to be pricier than the final models. Companies usually tweak these trial versions to make them better and more cost-effective over time. Hopefully, Huawei will manage to not only improve the device but also bring the price down even more before it hits the market.If not, this price point will be significantly higher than that of many competitors in the consumer market. If this tri-fold really hits the shelves at that price, it could end up costing twice as much as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google's latestThe sky-high price might be because of a smaller production run, although the rumor didn’t specify that. If Huawei indeed sticks with this price, it is likely we will see only a limited number of units released.The steep price could also be due to factors like a new hinge design, supply chain hiccups, or the slow production of high-end Kirin chips. However, these are just rumors for now, so it is best to wait for official details on Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone.