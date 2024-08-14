Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Huawei's rumored tri-fold might hit the market at twice the cost of other foldables

Huawei’s rumored tri-fold might hit the market at twice the cost of other foldables
Huawei's tri-fold smartphone has been making headlines quite a bit recently. Just a short while ago, the company's chairman, Richard Yu, was seen using the device himself. Now, the latest buzz revolves around the phone's potential price.

The world’s first tri-fold smartphone might cost around $4,000


A fresh rumor suggests that Huawei is looking for ways to cut costs on its tri-fold smartphone. Currently, the engineering prototype is said to cost over 35,000 RMB – nearly $5,000 when directly converted. Meanwhile, the retail price for the final, mass-produced version is expected to be around 29,000 RMB, which is roughly $4,000.


Prototypes are early versions of a product and tend to be pricier than the final models. Companies usually tweak these trial versions to make them better and more cost-effective over time. Hopefully, Huawei will manage to not only improve the device but also bring the price down even more before it hits the market.

If not, this price point will be significantly higher than that of many competitors in the consumer market. If this tri-fold really hits the shelves at that price, it could end up costing twice as much as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google's latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The sky-high price might be because of a smaller production run, although the rumor didn’t specify that. If Huawei indeed sticks with this price, it is likely we will see only a limited number of units released.

The steep price could also be due to factors like a new hinge design, supply chain hiccups, or the slow production of high-end Kirin chips. However, these are just rumors for now, so it is best to wait for official details on Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone.

Former Huawei CEO Richard Yu is spotted using a prototype of the company's upcoming tri-fold smartphone. | Image credit – Digital 80s Generation


Rumor has it that Huawei might launch its tri-fold phone this year, potentially beating Samsung to the punch as the first company with a smartphone in this form factor. While Samsung is also rumored to be working on a tri-fold device, it seems the Chinese tech giant could be slightly ahead in the race.

If this rumor holds up, I think the price might be way too steep, even with the unique tri-fold design. The phone is expected to run on a new Kirin chip from Huawei and SMIC, likely the same one set to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series. While this chip might bring faster and more efficient performance, it could still fall short of justifying such a high price tag.
