Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Huawei to unveil the world's first tri-fold smartphone next month

By
0comments
Huawei to unveil the world's first tri-fold smartphone next month
Lately, Huawei has been grabbing headlines with rumors about its upcoming triple-folding smartphone. It has been seen a few times in the hands of Richard Yu, the CEO of the Chinese tech giant's consumer business division. Now, it looks like Yu himself has confirmed the phone will hit the shelves in September.

Huawei’s tri-fold device might be right around the corner


A recent report from China (translated source) shares that Richard Yu was at an event for the Stelato S9, an EV powered by Huawei’s HarmonyOS. While there, reportedly, a customer asked Yu about the unveiling of the triple-fold phone and when they could buy it. His simple response? Next month.

Now, if all this pans out, keep in mind that the device might launch in China first. It might even stay exclusive to China, but we will have to wait a little longer to know for sure.

Being a first-gen product, this device is rumored to have a sky-high price – think about $4000. If Huawei really goes with this price point, we can probably expect a limited release, meaning only a few units will hit the market.

The triple-folding smartphone is said to come with a huge 10-inch display, giving it a tablet vibe. There are whispers that it could be included in the upcoming Mate series, which is also rumored to drop this September, but that is still to be confirmed. With all the teasers popping up, the official campaign can’t be far off.


Richard Yu is spotted using a prototype of the company's upcoming tri-fold smartphone. | Image credit – WHYLAB

Earlier rumors also suggested that Huawei might release its tri-fold phone this year, possibly beating Samsung to the punch as the first brand with a smartphone in this unique form factor. Although Samsung is also said to be developing a tri-fold device, the Chinese tech giant is taking the lead in this race.

In my opinion, the launch of the first tri-fold device would really show just how quickly technology is advancing. Just think about it: we went from the original foldable, the Royole FlexPai, unveiled in October 2018, to the first Galaxy Z Fold just months later, and now we are anticipating a tri-fold device, a foldable tablet/laptop hybrid (yep, Apple might be working on that one) and more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless