Another relatively widespread iPhone 15 series issue is making the rounds, this one concerning sound

iPhone 15 series launch is making people "feel like beta testers" with multiple issues that seem highly uncharacteristic of As one particularly disgruntled early adopter so eloquently put it in a TikTok video a couple of days ago that has since gone viral, theseries launch is making people "feel like beta testers" with multiple issues that seem highly uncharacteristic of Apple





This is a company that typically takes great pride in tirelessly testing every little aspect of the user experience and making sure all parts and components work properly before releasing a new product (any product), and yet somehow it appears that at least two relatively serious malfunctions have evaded the tech giant's quality control this time around, ending up in the hands of consumers and causing them literal or metaphorical headaches.

What seems to be the issue now?





Before you get too concerned or frustrated with your favorite smartphone manufacturer, you should know that this newly surfaced bug is nowhere near as bad as the overheating reports that have spread like wildfire (pun intended) in the last week or so. Also, if you haven't really noticed anything wrong with your new phone's speaker, you can just move on and ignore the entire (mini) controversy as it may not affect you in the slightest.









15 Plus, If however you've been feeling like the sound produced by your iPhone 15 15 Pro , or 15 Pro Max is just a bit off, especially at a high volume, but couldn't quite put your finger (or ear) on the problem, fret not, as you're far from alone and definitely not crazy.





Dozens of users (of all four devices) are complaining of hearing crackling and/or rattling noises when playing music or blasting calls on speaker at or near maximum volume, which is clearly not something you expect to happen when spending over $1,000 on an otherwise state-of-the-art mobile product.

While you might be inclined to believe that's an isolated hardware issue of some sort easily fixable with a replacement device, many users who've already gone down that road (some even several times) say that the problem simply refuses to go away. So, no, getting your new phone exchanged for a different unit doesn't feel like a solution, which only leaves...

An incoming software fix?





iPhone 15 overheating bug with We already know that Apple plans to exterminate theoverheating bug with an impending update that's currently being tested behind closed doors, but due to this audio glitch not making many headlines until today, we highly doubt that the iOS 17 .0.3 rollout will take care of both situations.





It's far more likely that another update will come out... at some point later on to fix your sound, as well as other issues that may crop up in the meantime. Of course, that's merely an educated guess on our part, and until Apple acknowledges the speaker bug and confirms it is indeed a malfunction of a software nature, you're just going to have to keep your music and voice calls down and accept the fact that no phone is flawless.