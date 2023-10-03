Apple is testing iOS 17.0.3 to exterminate iPhone overheating bug

At the end of September, we told you that Apple admitted that a software bug in iOS 17 was responsible for certain iPhone models overheating to the point where they became too hot to handle. The overheating would happen when users opened the Instagram app, were playing Asphalt 9, or ordering a car from ride share service Uber. Charging the phone was another activity that was said to cause the overheating.













Apple also said that it is working with the developers of Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber to fix particular issues these apps have. Instagram already updated its app last week and included a fix to the overheating problem. An update for Uber was released on Tuesday but it isn't clear whether it contained a fix for the overheating.





iOS 17 and subsequently released iOS 17 .0.1 to patch some security flaws. Next came iOS 17 .0.2 which was released after it was discovered that iOS 17 .0.3 which will deliver the cure for overheating iPhone handsets. On September 18th Apple releasedand subsequently released.0.1 to patch some security flaws. Next came.0.2 which was released after it was discovered that iPhone 15 series units that were receiving data from an older iPhone model were crashing and would freeze while showing the iconic Apple logo. And that takes us to.0.3 which will deliver the cure for overheating iPhone handsets.



