Apple is testing iOS 17.0.3 to exterminate iPhone overheating bug
At the end of September, we told you that Apple admitted that a software bug in iOS 17 was responsible for certain iPhone models overheating to the point where they became too hot to handle. The overheating would happen when users opened the Instagram app, were playing Asphalt 9, or ordering a car from ride share service Uber. Charging the phone was another activity that was said to cause the overheating.
Apple said that it would send out a software update to stop the overheating and now MacRumors says that it can confirm that Apple is currently internally testing iOS 17.0.3. The update is expected to be released sometime this week or next. Thankfully, Apple said that it won't have to throttle the performance of the affected iPhone models. Since most of the complaints were about overheating iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max units, this means that the performance of the A17 Pro will not be touched.
Apple released iOS 17.0.1 to fix security flaws that might have been exploited
Apple also said that it is working with the developers of Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber to fix particular issues these apps have. Instagram already updated its app last week and included a fix to the overheating problem. An update for Uber was released on Tuesday but it isn't clear whether it contained a fix for the overheating.
On September 18th Apple released iOS 17 and subsequently released iOS 17.0.1 to patch some security flaws. Next came iOS 17.0.2 which was released after it was discovered that iPhone 15 series units that were receiving data from an older iPhone model were crashing and would freeze while showing the iconic Apple logo. And that takes us to iOS 17.0.3 which will deliver the cure for overheating iPhone handsets.
As we discussed on Tuesday, the update should also improve the battery life on affected phones since many of the complaints noted that while an iPhone was overheating, the battery life remaining dropped by one percentage point per minute.
