iPhone 14 series display panel leak confirms the worst fear about the i-cutout design





The image , which first surfaced on a Chinese social networking website, was shared by Front Page Tech and its authenticity has been verified by Shrimp Apple Pro. As rumors have been saying, only the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport new pill and hole cutouts for housing the Face ID system and front camera, and the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max will retain the notch.









As content creator @SaranByte notes, the new image also corroborates rumors that said the Pro models would have a taller aspect ratio than their predecessors. The aspect ratio has apparently been increased to better fit in the new cutouts.





The i-shaped cutout on the Pro models seems to take up more space than early renders had suggested. Apple has seemingly not reduced the sizes of the notch components and has instead just removed the edges surrounding the elements. Per an earlier rumor, the hole cutout will have the same diameter as iPhone 13 Pro's camera opening.





Apple is also rumored to equip the premium models with a new 48MP camera and a faster and more power-efficient chip. The 120Hz display will also likely remain exclusive to the Pros.





As for the regular models, they may not get a higher-resolution sensor, but the sensor size may increase, and this could make them one of the best camera phones of 2022





All the phones are expected to feature satellite connectivity for sending emergency texts when a network connection is not available and a better front camera.