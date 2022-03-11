 Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor - PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

iOS Apple Camera

Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor

Anam Hamid
By
0
Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor
Perhaps the most exciting rumor about the Apple iPhone 14 series is that the Pro models will finally get a new 48MP main camera sensor. A Weibo leaker by the name of "It's fat" doesn't see that happening (via Notebookcheck).

According to reliable sources like Taiwanese research firm TrendForce and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will come with a 48MP primary camera, replacing the current model's 12MP sensor. This wouldn't just improve picture quality but also enable 8K video recording apparently.

Per It's fat, who isn't a well-known name in the leaking world, the iPhone 14 Pro will continue to use the 12MP Sony IMX703 sensor, which is the same sensor that's there on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max came with bigger main sensors and somewhat faster lenses than their predecessors and this helped capture more light than before. The pixel size also got bigger and the ultrawide unit features focus pixel to make sure things remain in focus.

There were also software-powered features such as Smart HDR 4 which individually adjusts exposure for multiple people in the frame, the filter-like Photographic Styles feature, and Cinematic mode, which lets you seamlessly switch between different subjects in a video.

On paper that may sound like a lot of changes, but the truth is that even though the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are one of the best camera phones around, the improvements were iterative at best.

Although Apple is not the one to engage in a specs war, there is only so much you can get out of the same camera. Samsung's latest premium phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, has a 108MP main sensor, and even Google's newest phones, the Pixel 6, offer more megapixels than their predecessor. Thus it would make sense for Apple to upgrade the camera hardware.

Since It's fat doesn't have much of a track record, it's best to take today's report with a pinch of salt.

The new lineup will probably be announced in September and is expected to have the following models: 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In the meanwhile, you might want to check out the new green iPhone 13 models that were unveiled by Apple recently.

All iPhone 14 models will likely be fueled by the new A16 Bionic chip and the Pro variants are also expected to have dual pill and hole cutouts instead of a notch.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (23 updates)

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless