 Alleged iPhone 14 cutout setup is so big Apple may as well have stuck with the notch - PhoneArena

iOS Apple

Alleged iPhone 14 cutout setup is so big Apple may as well have stuck with the notch

Anam Hamid
By
2
The front of the iPhone 14 - or at least the Pro models - is highly likely to get a facelift this year. A good many reliable insiders have said that Apple will be replacing the notch that first graced the iPhone in 2017 with two cutouts. It now looks like the cutouts will occupy more space than previously thought.

It was believed that Apple would equip the iPhone 14 with a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and the infrared camera and a circular hole for the dot projector. The latter two are components of the Face ID face unlocking system.

The renders that were based on those rumors may have failed to capture the scale of the cutouts, a new post on the Chinese social networking website Weibo suggests. The leaked schematic shows that the pill and hole cutouts are not as svelte as assumed and it looks like Apple just removed the edges surrounding the notch elements.

While no one was expecting the screen of the iPhone 14 to look as neat as that of the Samsung Galaxy S22 as Apple also has to make space for the Face ID tech, the new schematic makes you wonder whether there is any point in retiring the notch.

And before you dismiss this is as just another Weibo post, keep in mind that tipster Jon Prosser has been told by his sources that this design is authentic. Some consumers may like the design better than the notch and at the end of the day, it will not take up as much space as the notch.

The iPhone 14 family will allegedly have the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro. and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max. The higher-end models may feature a more durable titanium frame and a flattened camera bump with a new 48MP main sensor that will replace the current 12MP camera. 

The series will probably be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip and the maximum RAM configuration will apparently be 8GB. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 14 is not expected before September, and for now, all eyes are on the iPhone SE 3, which could break cover on March 8.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (21 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
