Apple to use the new A16 Bionic chip on iPhone 14 Pro models only; where's the outrage?

Most iPhone users probably don't know which A-series chipset powers their handsets, nor do they care. How else can you account for the relative silence and lack of outrage over Apple's rumored plan to reuse the A15 Bionic chipset on next year's non-Pro iPhone 14 units. That is the 5nm chip that is currently found inside all iPhone 13 models whether Pro or non-Pro.

When it comes to Apple's chipset strategy for the iPhone 14 non-Pro models, where is the outrage?







In other words, those who won't pay up for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models and would rather buy the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (or Max, whatever name it is given) will be using the same chip that is being used on all iPhone 13 models this year. In other words, consumers will be buying a phone powered by the last generation chipset and could be paying more for it.







Would you pay a new car price for an auto driven by the last generation engine? Of course not. And while the A15 Bionic is a great chip, it doesn't mean that you should pay a higher price for last year's processing power.







Apple is really looking to differentiate the non-Pro from the Pro models this year. Besides the usual things like the better cameras found on the Pro line (including the telephoto lens), and the ProMotion display with its 120Hz refresh rate, this year, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both sport the new "sideways i notch," the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (or Max) will feature the original, controversial notch.







According to Macworld , the A16 Bionic will have the advantage of being produced using TSMC's third-generation 5nm process node called N4P. Compared to the original 5nm process, known as N5, the N4P will result in an 11% performance hike and a 22% improvement in energy efficiency for the A16 Bionic compared to the A14 Bionic which was made using the N5 variant of TSMC's 5nm process node.





Apple doesn't usually go three years in a row using the same process node, although it will do so with TSMC's 5nm components. The A14 Bionic was made by TSMC using its first-generation 5nm node while the A15 Bionic is made using the second-gen 5nm node. The A16 Bionic will be produced using uses the new third-generation 5nm node.



While all iPhone 14 models could have 6GB of RAM, only the Pro models will use the faster LPDDR5 version







The lower the process node number, the larger the number of transistors that can fit inside a chip. And that's important because the higher a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and energy-efficient the chip is. Also expected to help raise the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro line is the use of the faster LPDDR5 RAM memory compared to the LPDDR4 memory that the non-Pro models will still use. All of the handsets will feature 6GB of RAM.





And the iPhone 14 Pro series (and possibly the non-Pro models) should see an upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem. It supports a higher theoretical peak speed of 10Gbps which will no doubt go untested on any iPhone 14 Pro model this year or next. You won't find a cellular network downloading data that fast, but the new modem chip is said to be better at locking in on signals and will use less battery power.




