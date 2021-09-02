Samsung Galaxy, make space for Apple Satellite: iPhone 13 wants to save your life... soon

What is a satellite phone, and why does the iPhone 13 need to be one?

Another "not first", but "probably the best" for Apple: iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 to connect to satellites in case of an emergency

The most common use case scenarios for satellite phones are:

If you like an adventure that involves climbing mountains or being out in the open ocean - perhaps even on a cruise

If you are in an isolated location without cell towers or Wi-Fi access

In emergency/crises when cell towers are affected by natural disasters (earthquakes, floods, etc.)

Emergency SOS on iPhone allows you to:

Use your iPhone to automatically text/call the local emergency number

Send a text to your emergency contacts with your current location

Holding down the power and a volume button also gives you the option to share your Medical ID

The first will be called "Emergency Message via satellite, which will be integrated into the Message app (gray bubble). It will limit the characters, perhaps to prompt you to be concise and clear about your emergency. It will initially be available for texts only.





The second emergency feature is tailored towards crisis situations. The iPhone will ask if the emergency involves a car, boat, plane, or fire. It will also be able to get more specific. You'd also be able to report a terrorist attack or your suspicion for one.





Comparing different satellite phones and networks: Globalstar vs Iridium vs Inmarsat





Considering Apple is expected to work with Globalstar , we can focus on this provider. Globalstar's satellite constellation consists of 24 second-gen satellites, which don't exactly cover Earth in its entirety. For example, the poles will be left out, as Globalstar's satellites don't reach them. The only satellite network capable of doing so is Iridium 's. This one covers the whole Earth, including the poles.





Here's a visual comparison: Globalstar's coverage isn't all that... global





Globalstar coverage









Iridium coverage









In a nutshell, Iridium's coverage is far superior, and actually "global", which is ironic. However, it's interesting to note that amongst other factors, Apple might have gone with Globalstar, because its coverage is just about good enough for the US, Europe, and Australia.





This might be a hint. Perhaps Apple's planning to make the feature exclusive to iPhones sold in some regions of the world, since for about 40% of the world's population it's literally illegal to own or use a satellite phone.