Apple Watch heart rate monitor saves woman from blockage that had 88% chance of killing her

Apple Watch heart rate monitor saves woman from blockage that had 88% chance of killing her0
Of all the life saving features on the Apple Watch, perhaps the most employed one is the heart rate monitor because it is the easiest to use and understand. When your heart rate rises above a certain level or falls below a certain level, it means that you need to visit the ER immediately. ABC13 in Michigan reported the story of Diane Feenstra, a woman from Norton Shores Michigan whose Apple Watch allowed her to survive the kind of massive heart attack that only 12% survive according to the AHA.
Heart rate monitor on Apple Watch helps woman survive blocked "widow-maker" artery
Pain in her shoulder she explained away as coming from a recent bit of vacuuming that threw her muscles out of whack. But the truth was that she was experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency. "I think God used that watch to alert me to the fact that my heart wasn't functioning properly," she said.
It turned out that Diane suffered a full blockage in the widow-maker artery. A stent procedure was done and today she is alive and well. Now she and her husband will be able to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary this coming August.
Both Diane and her husband Gary own their own Apple Watch
Diane had purchased an Apple Watch for her husband Gary and even though she didn't want one, he bought it for her anyway and all the gesture did was save her life. Feenstra said, "It's such an easy thing to see what your heart rate is, had I not done that that morning who knows but I may have had another heart attack that would have been fatal."