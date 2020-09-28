Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung iOS Apple Android Huawei 5G

Apple made nearly as much money as Samsung and Huawei combined in Q2 despite lower iPhone sales

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 28, 2020, 10:38 AM
Apple made nearly as much money as Samsung and Huawei combined in Q2 despite lower iPhone sales
The global smartphone market shrank 23 percent year on year during the second quarter of 2020, with revenue plummeting 15 percent. 

Despite that, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones actually increased by 10 percent when compared to the same period last year. Analytics firm Counterpoint has chalked that up to the resilience shown by the premium segment, which didn't take as much of a hit from the pandemic as other categories.

Overall, sales of high-end phones declined 8 percent when compared to the year-ago quarter, which is less than the average decline. 

Most of the world was sheltering in place during Q2, which increased people's dependency on their smartphones. Counterpoint believes this led some consumers to upgrade their phones for better user experience. 

During Q2, most 5G-enabled phones on the market were premium devices



An increase in the sales of 5G-enabled phones may also have played a part in cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on high-end phones. Even though overall sales declined, 5G shipments grew more than 43 percent sequentially during the quarter. The growth was primarily fueled by China, which accounted for more than three-quarters of 5G shipments. At that time, China was already recovering from the pandemic. 

Although 5G phones made up 10 percent of global handset shipments, they contributed to 20 percent of the total revenue. That's because most 5G-ready phones on the market in Q2 2020 were flagship devices. 

China contributed to 72 percent of the global 5G revenue and 34 percent of overall smartphone revenue during the quarter.

Huawei sold the most phones during the quarter, followed by Samsung



Most of the growth in China was driven by Huawei, which also explains why it was able to edge past Samsung during the April-June period to become the largest handset vendor by volume. The company also accounted for 20 percent of the global revenue. 

Samsung, on the other hand, was responsible for 17 percent of total revenue. The chaebol saw a 29 percent year over year decline in sales as most of its key markets went into lockdown during the quarter. 

iPhone revenue grew in all markets



Apple, which was the third-largest player in terms of shipment volume, made the most money in Q2 2020. That's because it was the most favored brand in the premium segment and grew iPhone sales 3 percent year on year. iPhone revenue also climbed 2 percent when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Apple captured 34 percent of global smartphone revenue and 59 percent of the industry profit in Q2. The company did particularly well in China, with sales growth of 32 percent, which made it the fastest growing OEM in the country.


The performance could largely be attributed to sustained demand for the iPhone 11 and promising performance by the iPhone SE

Apple is expected to announced its first 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 next month and analysts believe the company has a real shot at reaching iPhone 6-esque success with the new offerings. 

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View $680 $850
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless