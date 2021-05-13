Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth buying in 2021?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

If you are upgrading from an older iPhone or if you are switching over from Android, you will find that the iPhone 11 Pro Max at all three major US carriers, and you can also often get great discounts when you trade in an older device.





To freshen up your mind, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was released in late 2019 and it addressed one of the biggest complaints about its predecessor, the XS Max, which had poor battery life. Apple not only included a bigger battery, but also premiered new camera features like Night Mode, making the iPhone 11 Pro Max feel like one of the most well-rounded iPhones of all time.





So... should you buy it in 2021?









iOS and software updates





Even though all iPhones get iOS updates for long years, having a newer one means one more year of software updates, so if you plan on keeping your phone for longer than 3 years, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one that will get that extra year of software updates.





5G





As of writing this, 5G is not a factor that you should consider when purchasing your phone. However, 5G coverage is expanding rapidly and the iPhone 12 Pro Max does support 5G connectivity, while the 11 Pro Max maxes out at 4G LTE, so that's another thing to keep in mind.





Conclusion





Okay, so... should you buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2021? We would say yes, you should, especially if you are looking for a phone of a more reasonable size than the gargantuan 12 Pro Max.





The iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn't compromise with nothing: performance is indistinguishable from the newer models for most tasks, the camera quality is great and the only bigger concern is with the 64GB of storage that is just not enough for a Pro phone these days.



