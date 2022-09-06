Apple's 2021 iPad mini scores a huge $100 discount in all variants and colors





That's of course not at all surprising given the previous edition of the compact tablet saw daylight all the way back in 2019 and this latest model looks pretty hard to follow, what with its outstanding A15 Bionic processor under the hood, "modern" design rocking reasonably thin bezels and everything.

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (15%) $549 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (15%) $549 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





At a regular price of $499.99 and up, the iPad mini (2021) isn't exactly ultra-affordable by sub-10-inch tablet standards, but luckily, that's where major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have started to come in more and more often of late.





Roughly four months after getting a substantial $100 discount in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage configuration for the first time, the undeniably powerful, arguably eye-catching, and decidedly feature-packed 8.3-incher is on sale at its lowest ever price once again.





That's right, Best Buy is currently charging as little as $399.99 for the pint-sized slate with a high-quality Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, versatile USB Type-C port, and excellent speakers in tow, with all the other versions fetching a cool 100 bucks less than usual for a presumably limited time as well.





We're talking 64 and 256GB models with standalone 5G connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi support setting you back $549.99 and $699.99 respectively instead of $649.99 and $799.99, as well as a digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig variant lacking cellular capabilities and costing $549.99 after a $100 markdown of its own.





If you hurry, you should even be able to choose from a few different colors, while if you don't, Best Buy may well hike up its prices again or run out of inventory, the latter of which seems to be happening already at Amazon, where the exact same deals are (technically) available right now.



