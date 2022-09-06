Apple's 2021 iPad mini scores a huge $100 discount in all variants and colors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released almost a year ago, the sixth-gen iPad mini powerhouse is one of Apple's very few popular products unlikely to receive a sequel either tomorrow or at any point next month.
That's of course not at all surprising given the previous edition of the compact tablet saw daylight all the way back in 2019 and this latest model looks pretty hard to follow, what with its outstanding A15 Bionic processor under the hood, "modern" design rocking reasonably thin bezels and everything.
At a regular price of $499.99 and up, the iPad mini (2021) isn't exactly ultra-affordable by sub-10-inch tablet standards, but luckily, that's where major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have started to come in more and more often of late.
Roughly four months after getting a substantial $100 discount in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage configuration for the first time, the undeniably powerful, arguably eye-catching, and decidedly feature-packed 8.3-incher is on sale at its lowest ever price once again.
That's right, Best Buy is currently charging as little as $399.99 for the pint-sized slate with a high-quality Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, versatile USB Type-C port, and excellent speakers in tow, with all the other versions fetching a cool 100 bucks less than usual for a presumably limited time as well.
We're talking 64 and 256GB models with standalone 5G connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi support setting you back $549.99 and $699.99 respectively instead of $649.99 and $799.99, as well as a digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig variant lacking cellular capabilities and costing $549.99 after a $100 markdown of its own.
If you hurry, you should even be able to choose from a few different colors, while if you don't, Best Buy may well hike up its prices again or run out of inventory, the latter of which seems to be happening already at Amazon, where the exact same deals are (technically) available right now.
