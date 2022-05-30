The iPad (2021) and iPad mini were the world's best-selling tablets in Q1

Amazon beat Lenovo to third place in the tablet market

Now that Huawei has been removed from the equation, there’s often a tight battle between Amazon and Lenovo for third place in the tablet segment. Last quarter, Amazon was the winner. The company behind Fire tablets captured almost 10% of the market — 9.8% to be exact. It offers a small but popular portfolio of affordable tablets, led by the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus models that launched around a year ago.



Amazon also sells two smaller and even cheaper devices, the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus, but these have been around for almost two years and are due for an upgrade soon. Once they’re refreshed, Amazon stands to gain even more share.

Other models like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE are examples of other tablets that should have sold well, but demand ultimately wasn’t enough to push them into the global top 5. Things could change in the coming months, however. Rumor has it that Samsung is working on a refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) , as well as an updated Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and what could be a smaller and more affordable Galaxy Tab S7 FE variant.