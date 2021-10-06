Some iPad mini 6 users report display discoloration issues

Some iPad mini 6 users report display discoloration issues4
iPad mini 6 apparently has some discoloration and display distortion issues for some users
The affected user took it to Reddit to share the issue he was experiencing with the sixth-gen iPad mini and its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. He shares there is some distortion and discoloration which appears when the screen is touched and when the iPad is in portrait orientation. The issue becomes even more prominent when the iPad is set to dark mode, or if the user touches the screen with a bit more pressure than usual, for example, if he was to press and hold something.
Apparently, Apple sent the user a replacement unit, but the new iPad also had the same problem. Reportedly, an Apple retail employee told the customer that "he wouldn't be surprised" if Apple goes ahead and announces a recall for the iPad mini 6 display.
However, so far this doesn't seem to be a widespread issue and not many users have been experiencing it. A few other users on Reddit have managed to replicate the distortion, while others haven't experienced anything similar to this. Affected users can take their iPad mini to an Apple Store or Repair Center to ask for a replacement unit.
The new iPad mini has had a bit of a rocky start
Soon after the iPad mini was officially released and into the hands of users and reviewers, people noticed the aforementioned jelly-scrolling effect on it, which made it seem like the bottom part of the screen was slower to catch up with the top part when scrolling in portrait orientation.
The issue was slightly noticeable and not many users were very disappointed by it, but for some, it was unacceptable. Apple then went on to claim that the observed behavior is not a bug, but rather a normal thing for LCD displays. Reportedly, Apple stated that the refresh of the LCD panels is done line by line, and so there is a small delay between when the lines at the top and those at the bottom are refreshed. Such a thing could result in an uneven scrolling effect, explained Apple.
Although Apple's statement is technically correct, the effect is normally not as noticeable on other LCD devices as it is on the iPad mini 6. But at this point, it seems Apple won't be issuing a software update to try to fix it.
Additionally, when the new iPad mini and the ninth generation entry-level iPad were released alongside the iPhone 13 series, there were also other minor issues and bugs that were soon fixed with a software update, for example, the issue of being unable to access the Apple Music catalog from a restored iPad from backup. The issue was soon fixed with a software update.
Apart from these issues though, the iPad mini was actually quite a good tablet, something we concluded in our iPad mini review. It has the sheer power from the A15 Bionic chip, comfortable weight, and size for quick note-taking and reading, true stereo sound, and good cameras. The front ultra-wide camera even supports Center Stage for FaceTime calls, which keeps your face in focus and in the center of the video if you're moving around a lot.
We will have to wait and see how and when Apple will react to the discoloration issue reported by some users on Reddit. Have you experienced such a thing? Tell us in the comments below!