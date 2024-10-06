It's incredibly easy to get Apple's previous-gen iPad Air at an unbeatable price... if you hurry





That's right, Apple 's previous-generation iPad Air can be yours for a whopping 240 bucks less than usual in an entry-level 64GB storage variant sans built-in cellular connectivity for a limited time. You only have until the end of today to take advantage of this Target Circle-exclusive deal, and if you're put off by the advanced age of this Apple M1-powered 10.9-incher, then you're probably not very familiar with its specifications.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Three Color Options, Free Target Circle Membership Required $240 off (40%) $359 99 $599 99 Buy at Target





In addition to that processor, which is arguably faster than the newer chips found inside many of the best Android tablets out there today, those include an undeniably sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, a reliable and always accurate top-mounted fingerprint scanner, some very powerful stereo speakers, and a couple of more than decent 12MP cameras (one on the back and one on the front).





Granted, the iPad Air 11 (2024) is objectively better in almost every conceivable way... save perhaps for the value for money aspect. That's because the iPad Air (2022) normally costs $599.99, thus dropping all the way down to $359.99 after this seemingly unbeatable new Target discount.









With Amazon no longer selling the fifth-generation iPad Air at any price, this might just be your best opportunity to keep your tablet spending to a minimum this holiday shopping season. If you hurry, the 10.9-incher can be yours in blue, space gray, and starlight colorways, with only the purple flavor listed as "out of stock" at the time of this writing.