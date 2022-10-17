Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?





Even better, you don't have to be a member of... anything anymore or jump through hoops of any sort to purchase your favorite iPad Air (2022) model at a cool $80 discount. That brings the 10.9-inch Apple M1 powerhouse down to some of its lowest ever prices in a multitude of different colors and two storage configurations with or without cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $80 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $80 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors $80 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $80 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





This is a modern 5G-capable device with a versatile USB Type-C port in tow, mind you, as well as a top-mounted fingerprint scanner and reasonably thin screen bezels. All that being said, the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor remains without a doubt the fifth-gen iPad Air 's key selling point, matching the incredible raw power of the significantly costlier 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros released last year.





Of course, these renewed and extended Amazon promotions just so happen to compete with the impending iPad Pro (2022) announcement . Apple's next-gen giants are obviously likely to leave the current-gen iPad Air in the dust in terms of overall performance, although their price points will certainly reflect that as well.









Better than all of the best Android tablets out there in many ways, the middle child of Apple 's iPad family doesn't come with a stylus in the box as standard, but surprise, surprise, a 20W charging brick is still included at no extra cost alongside a USB-C cable, further enhancing the value of today's non-Prime-exclusive deal.



