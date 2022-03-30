Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at new all-time high discounts of up to $150

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







But now the iPad Air 4 is marked down by a whopping 130 bucks in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration and your choice of green or space gray hues, as well as by an even... more whopping $150 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a grand total of four different paint jobs.



As you can probably guess, these are the deepest ever price cuts available for the As you can probably guess, these are the deepest ever price cuts available for the 2020-released iPad Air , and with the risk of repeating ourselves, you might be looking at your last chance to get this bad boy for a reasonable price (or any price at all).



It's perhaps needless to highlight that we're talking about Wi-Fi-only variants here, which used to cost $599 and $749 respectively back in the day, with the lone half-decent Amazon deal currently available on a cellular-enabled model taking $99 off the $879 list price of a sky blue-coated unit accommodating 256GB data internally.



By the way, the reason why your chromatic options are so limited at the time of this writing, especially for the hugely discounted 64GB iPad Air (2020) version with no cellular support, is that Amazon seems to be already running out of inventory, with little hope of seeing substantial replenishment anytime soon (or ever).



Bottom line, you'll definitely want to hurry if you think you can "settle" for an Apple A14 Bionic processor, which undoubtedly still makes this 10.9-inch beaut one of the Bottom line, you'll definitely want to hurry if you think you can "settle" for an Apple A14 Bionic processor, which undoubtedly still makes this 10.9-inch beaut one of the best tablets available in 2022 when also considering its solid battery life, booming stereo speakers, thin screen bezels, great screen, and universal USB Type-C connectivity.

