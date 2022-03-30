 Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at new all-time high discounts of up to $150 - PhoneArena

Deals

Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at new all-time high discounts of up to $150

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at new all-time high discounts of up to $150
Shortly after Apple unveiled the insanely powerful fifth-generation iPad Air, Amazon slashed the prices of multiple 2020 models by up to $100. That was obviously far from shocking, and it was also not completely unprecedented.

In fact, the exact same e-commerce giant had sold the exact same 10.9-inch slate at slightly heftier discounts many months before the latest edition came out packing the exact same Apple M1 processor as the newest iPad Pro giants.

But now the iPad Air 4 is marked down by a whopping 130 bucks in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration and your choice of green or space gray hues, as well as by an even... more whopping $150 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a grand total of four different paint jobs.

As you can probably guess, these are the deepest ever price cuts available for the 2020-released iPad Air, and with the risk of repeating ourselves, you might be looking at your last chance to get this bad boy for a reasonable price (or any price at all).

It's perhaps needless to highlight that we're talking about Wi-Fi-only variants here, which used to cost $599 and $749 respectively back in the day, with the lone half-decent Amazon deal currently available on a cellular-enabled model taking $99 off the $879 list price of a sky blue-coated unit accommodating 256GB data internally.

By the way, the reason why your chromatic options are so limited at the time of this writing, especially for the hugely discounted 64GB iPad Air (2020) version with no cellular support, is that Amazon seems to be already running out of inventory, with little hope of seeing substantial replenishment anytime soon (or ever).

Bottom line, you'll definitely want to hurry if you think you can "settle" for an Apple A14 Bionic processor, which undoubtedly still makes this 10.9-inch beaut one of the best tablets available in 2022 when also considering its solid battery life, booming stereo speakers, thin screen bezels, great screen, and universal USB Type-C connectivity.

iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: It's what's on the inside that counts
iPad Air 5 vs iPad Air 4: It's what's on the inside that counts
Mar 24, 2022, 6:20 AM, by Rado Minkov
iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Air 4: How much of a difference?
iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Air 4: How much of a difference?
May 28, 2021, 4:52 AM, by Rado Minkov

Related phones

Apple iPad Air (2020) specs
Apple iPad Air (2020) specs
Review
9.0
$600 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $600 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
