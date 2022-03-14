This might be your last chance to get Apple's 2020 iPad Air at a hefty discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





With the M1-powered iPad Air 5 priced at the same $600 and up as its A14 Bionic predecessor, it's also not very surprising to see said predecessor fetching as much as $100 less than usual over on Amazon at the time of this writing.



Although Although not completely unprecedented , this substantial discount has only been offered a few times before, almost always disappearing quickly after surfacing as Amazon has long struggled to keep up with demand even at higher prices.



Among others, that's because Among others, that's because Apple famously prioritized iPhone production and distribution over the same work for the iPad roster amid global chip shortages, and while said shortages are not so problematic anymore, supplies of older devices like the fourth-gen iPad Air might still be limited.



Bottom line, you probably don't have a lot of time to score this bad boy at a $100 discount in your choice of a 64 or 256GB storage configuration and select color options. We're talking green, rose gold, silver, and space gray hues as far as the latter Bottom line, you probably don't have a lot of time to score this bad boy at a $100 discount in your choice of a 64 or 256GB storage configuration and select color options. We're talking green, rose gold, silver, and space gray hues as far as the latter iPad Air (2020) variant is concerned and only green, sky blue, and space gray paint jobs for the former.



Of course, the inventory situation is... fluid and in a constant state of flux, so depending on when exactly you decide to pull the trigger, you might find more (or, more likely, less) models in stock at $100 off their list prices.



As is almost always the case, the biggest discount applies merely to Wi-Fi-only units, with cellular-enabled versions costing at most $80 less than usual... if you hurry.



Nowhere near as powerful as its 2022 sequel, the iPad Air 4 still looks very "modern", with relatively thin bezels around a Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen that's gone completely unchanged, a top-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a hefty battery under its premium hood.



Apart from a state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip that continues to feel somewhat underused on an iPad and an upgraded front-facing camera with Center Stage functionality, the fifth-gen Air doesn't offer any big advantages over its forerunner, which means that this new deal could very well still make said forerunner pretty attractive for many people.

