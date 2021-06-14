Beat the Prime Day rush and score Apple's iPad Air (2020) at its highest ever discount today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The answer to that question, of course, hinges on a lot of variables, starting with exactly what you want from your next tablet, and perhaps even more importantly, how much you're willing to pay for something that suits your needs and preferences.







Normally priced at $599 and up, the Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher has been discounted by up to $50 in its entry-level configuration many times in the last few months, and that's precisely how much you can save right now on Amazon too.



But the e-commerce giant is also offering a far more significant markdown of a whopping $89.01 (or 12 percent) on a 256GB Wi-Fi-only variant in rose gold. This is technically not a But the e-commerce giant is also offering a far more significant markdown of a whopping $89.01 (or 12 percent) on a 256GB Wi-Fi-only variant in rose gold. This is technically not a Prime Day 2021 deal, as Amazon's special 48-hour sales event hasn't officially kicked off yet, but the unprecedented aforementioned discount seems unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.



In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see this top our list of the year's In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see this top our list of the year's best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals next week... unless, of course, the promotion happens to expire in the meantime.



In case you're wondering, all the other non-cellular-enabled 256 gig models are on sale at a considerably humbler 50 bucks less than usual. Finally, $50 also happens to be the most you can shave off the regular price of Apple's LTE-supporting iPad Air (2020) if you don't have a problem opting for a rose gold flavor with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room or a 256GB storage version in a space gray paint job.

