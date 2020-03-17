Best Buy has every single iPad Air (2019) model on sale at a cool discount





Right now, for instance, the 2019-released iPad Air is available at no less than $100 off its list price in both 64 and 256GB storage configurations with or without 4G LTE support. Best Buy is running this extensive new sale sans mentioning an expiration date, but if history is any indication, the deals are unlikely to last long.













Normally priced at $500 and up, the 10.5-inch slate costs $399.99 at the time of this writing in an entry-level 64GB variant capable of connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi only. If you need cellular connectivity but not extra local digital hoarding room, a 64GB iPad Air 3 unlocked for unrestricted use on LTE networks in the US can be purchased for $529.99 instead of $629.99.





Meanwhile, 256 gig models with and without built-in cellular capabilities are currently on sale at $679.99 and $549.99 respectively after applying the exact same instant discount as for the other two aforementioned variants. Even better, all buyers of the iPad Air (2019) are also eligible for $20 savings on the Logitech Crayon bringing the price of that top-notch Apple Pencil alternative down to $49.99.





Obviously, the third-party digital pencil is compatible with the latest iPad Air generation , which also packs a more than respectable Apple A12 Bionic processor while sporting a beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2224 x 1668 pixels and relatively thin bezels allowing it to squeeze in an identical body as 2019's "regular" 10.2-inch iPad





Other first-class features for a starting price of only 400 bucks include a pair of powerful stereo speakers, a large battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours on a single charge, an always reliable and secure fingerprint reader, and an adequate combination of an 8MP rear and 7MP front-facing camera.