Best Buy has every single iPad Air (2019) model on sale at a cool discount
Check out the deals here
Normally priced at $500 and up, the 10.5-inch slate costs $399.99 at the time of this writing in an entry-level 64GB variant capable of connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi only. If you need cellular connectivity but not extra local digital hoarding room, a 64GB iPad Air 3 unlocked for unrestricted use on LTE networks in the US can be purchased for $529.99 instead of $629.99.
Meanwhile, 256 gig models with and without built-in cellular capabilities are currently on sale at $679.99 and $549.99 respectively after applying the exact same instant discount as for the other two aforementioned variants. Even better, all buyers of the iPad Air (2019) are also eligible for $20 savings on the Logitech Crayon bringing the price of that top-notch Apple Pencil alternative down to $49.99.
Obviously, the third-party digital pencil is compatible with the latest iPad Air generation, which also packs a more than respectable Apple A12 Bionic processor while sporting a beautiful 10.5-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2224 x 1668 pixels and relatively thin bezels allowing it to squeeze in an identical body as 2019's "regular" 10.2-inch iPad.
Other first-class features for a starting price of only 400 bucks include a pair of powerful stereo speakers, a large battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours on a single charge, an always reliable and secure fingerprint reader, and an adequate combination of an 8MP rear and 7MP front-facing camera.