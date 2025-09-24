Apple's 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at its lowest ever price in a 512GB storage variant
Probably the best budget-friendly tablet for hardcore Apple fans right now is as cheap as it's ever been... in a very specific configuration.
Whether or not Apple is gearing up to unveil a new iPad Pro generation at some point this fall, it's pretty clear that the latest "base" iPad will not get a sequel by the end of 2025. That's because the 11-inch mid-ranger is only around six months old at the time of this writing, which also makes its newest discount feel very newsworthy.
Believe it or not, the Apple A16-powered iPad (2025) is marked down by $150 right now at Woot, which is an outstandingly deep price cut for a product that normally starts at a reasonable $349.
But you won't actually be able to buy one of the best tablets around for as little as two Benjamins here, as the model discounted by the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer typically costs $649. I'm talking about a Wi-Fi-only 512GB storage configuration you can get for $499 in a single blue colorway if you hurry.
Technically, you have no less than two weeks to decide if this is the right iPad version for your needs and budget, but in reality, I'm doubtful that Woot will be able to handle your demand for more than a couple of days (at most).
$499, mind you, is the lowest price Apple's iPad (2025) with 512GB storage ever hit at a major retailer like Amazon, and to my knowledge, that only happened twice and for a very limited time. Will it happen again? With Prime Day right around the corner, that's obviously a very strong possibility, but not a guarantee. Never a guarantee.
Besides, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal current deal, and if you're smart, you can use the "APPLEFIVE" coupon code at checkout and save an additional $5.
The "catch" is a 90-day warranty that Amazon itself can obviously bump up to a full year... if you're willing to cough up an extra $105. If you ask me, the standard warranty is absolutely not worth that much, especially with Woot charging as little as $494 for basically the exact same brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPad (2025) units as its parent company.
Now, are you looking at the greatest tablet money can buy in (late) 2025 here? Definitely not. But our comprehensive iPad (A16) review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that this can be an excellent option for cash-strapped Apple fans... who also happen to dig vanilla ice cream.
