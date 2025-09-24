Apple's 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at its lowest ever price in a 512GB storage variant





Believe it or not, the Apple A16-powered Believe it or not, the Apple A16-powered iPad (2025) is marked down by $150 right now at Woot, which is an outstandingly deep price cut for a product that normally starts at a reasonable $349.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $155 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $50 off (8%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 512GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





But you won't actually be able to buy one of the best tablets around for as little as two Benjamins here, as the model discounted by the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer typically costs $649. I'm talking about a Wi-Fi-only 512GB storage configuration you can get for $499 in a single blue colorway if you hurry.





Technically, you have no less than two weeks to decide if this is the right iPad version for your needs and budget, but in reality, I'm doubtful that Woot will be able to handle your demand for more than a couple of days (at most).

$499, mind you, is the lowest price Apple's iPad (2025) with 512GB storage ever hit at a major retailer like Amazon, and to my knowledge, that only happened twice and for a very limited time. Will it happen again? With Prime Day right around the corner, that's obviously a very strong possibility, but not a guarantee. Never a guarantee.





Besides, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of Woot's phenomenal current deal, and if you're smart, you can use the "APPLEFIVE" coupon code at checkout and save an additional $5.





The "catch" is a 90-day warranty that Amazon itself can obviously bump up to a full year... if you're willing to cough up an extra $105. If you ask me, the standard warranty is absolutely not worth that much, especially with Woot charging as little as $494 for basically the exact same brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPad (2025) units as its parent company.





Now, are you looking at the greatest tablet money can buy in (late) 2025 here? Definitely not. But our comprehensive iPad (A16) review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that this can be an excellent option for cash-strapped Apple fans... who also happen to dig vanilla ice cream.



