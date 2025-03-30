Apple’s M5 chips reportedly hitting iPad Pro and MacBooks soon, but the real overhaul comes in 2026





Upcoming devices with the M5 chip The next-generation iPad Pro, internally codenamed J817, J818, J820, and J821, is reportedly in advanced testing stages and expected to enter production in the second half of this year. This update could bring substantial improvements to the already powerful tablet, making it even more capable for demanding tasks such as high-resolution photo and video editing, gaming, and professional design work.



Additionally, Apple is preparing to introduce the M5 chip in the MacBook Pro lineup, likely following the company's usual annual refresh cycle. MacBook Pro users could expect significant improvements in multitasking capabilities, overall system responsiveness, and notably better battery life—especially appealing for those who work on the go.



Interestingly, despite the recent release of the MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip, Apple is also reportedly developing an M5-powered MacBook Air. While the timeline for this release remains unclear, the update would ensure the Air model maintains competitive performance and efficiency gains, appealing to a broader audience of everyday users and students.





Looking ahead Even more intriguing, Apple is already looking ahead to the M6 chip, expected around 2026, which could feature Apple's own modem technology. Integrating an in-house modem would allow Apple even greater control over hardware optimization, potentially boosting efficiency, connectivity, and further extending battery life.



Still, while excitement builds for the upcoming M5 devices, Apple typically reserves significant design overhauls for chip cycles beyond incremental updates. Gurman reports that a major MacBook Pro redesign isn't expected until the M6 chip arrives, potentially around 2026.



Apple's approach to continuous innovation with its in-house silicon has put pressure on competitors like Intel and Qualcomm, who have struggled to match the power efficiency and performance of Apple's custom chips. This ongoing competition has reshaped industry expectations around computing performance in portable devices.

Apple's highly anticipated M5 chip is getting closer to release, with reports suggesting the next-generation iPad Pro and MacBook models are set to debut this powerful new processor later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.Apple's chip upgrades always generate excitement, especially since the company started moving away from Intel processors back in 2020. Each new chip release has boosted performance significantly, making the devices noticeably faster and more efficient. With the upcoming M5 chip, Apple is expected to continue this trend, delivering even more power and battery efficiency for both the iPad Pro and MacBook lineups.