Apple's 10th Generation iPad is discounted for the first time in 2023

While hardcore Apple fans with a passion for large screens and a focus on everyday productivity and on-the-go entertainment have had quite a few different iPad Pro and iPad Air deals to choose from in the last few weeks, the slightly cheaper iPad (2022) is only now scoring its first discount of the new year.

We're not even talking about the first substantial or decent discount of 2023 as far as certain models are concerned, but the first discount period, making this a very interesting deal for anyone who can't afford the 2022-released iPad Air 5, let alone the third-gen iPad Pro 11 or sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9.

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Retina Display, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$50 off (11%)
$399
$449
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Retina Display, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 10.9-Inch Retina Display, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 10.9-Inch Retina Display, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$50 off (7%)
$699
$749
Buy at BestBuy

The "regular" iPad 10 is normally available for $449 and up, currently fetching 50 bucks less than that with a modest 64 gigs of internal storage space and no standalone cellular connectivity. The same $50 price cut applies to the 5G-enabled 64GB variant and Wi-Fi-only 256 gig model, both of which typically go for $599 a pop, as well as the costlier 256GB storage configuration with cellular capabilities.

Technically, you can get the exact same deals from both Amazon and Best Buy, although at the time of this writing, the availability situation looks a lot better at the latter retailer, where you can find most 10th Gen iPad versions and color options in a nearby physical store or order them for fast nationwide delivery with minimal effort.

The late 2022-released 10.9-inch tablet has been marked down by $50 across the board once or twice before, substantially undercutting the vastly superior 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) right now. 

Compared to its much cheaper predecessor, the iPad 10 looks a lot sleeker, sporting razor-thin screen bezels and a "modern" top-mounted fingerprint scanner, but the Apple A14 Bionic processor under its hood is still not exactly a screamer. 

As such, we're not quite sure we'd call this one of the best tablets available today, but once again, if you can't afford the latest iPad Air powerhouse (and hate Android), it's definitely your top choice.
