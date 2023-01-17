You can land Apple's trusty iPad 9 for way below list price right now

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Apple Tablets Deals
You can land Apple's trusty iPad 9 for way less than street price right now
If you are on the hunt for a tablet that's more than just a glorified smartphone and doesn't require you to cough up an awful lot of money, Apple's 2021 iPad is currently on sale.

The 9th generation iPad will strike a chord with anyone who wants a reliable slate for casual everyday use that won't shy away from standing in for a laptop every now and then.

The 2021 iPad sports a 10.2‑inch screen which is a comfortable size for a tablet. The screen is bright and vibrant and features the True Tone tech that adjusts the color and intensity to match the light conditions.

The device comes with Touch ID instead of Face ID and has a Lightning port instead of a USB-C port. Unlike Apple's other tablets, it has not ditched the headphone jack, allowing you to use a wired headphones instead of forcing you to splurge on wireless earbuds that need to be charged.

The iPad 9 is powered by the A13 Bionic which is still faster than the chips that power most Android slates. It's more than fast enough for tablety tasks like browsing the web, playing games, reading e-books, and switching between apps, and when paired with a keyboard, you can even use it for general productivity work. 

iPad 9th generation

The 2021 iPad punches above its price class with the fast A13 chip, vibrant 10.2‑inch screen, long battery life, and decent 8MP rear and 12MP front cameras.
$60 off (18%)
$269
$329
Buy at Walmart

The iPad 9 also comes with Apple's cool new Center Stage feature that pans and zooms to keep the subject in the frame and the rear 8MP camera produces sharp images.

The tablet will easily last you 10 hours on a single charge and it charges reasonably fast.

The lowdown is that the iPad 9 is Apple's best cheap tablet, thanks to its fast performance, long battery life, huge selection of apps, and lightweight design. 

Even though a pricier new model with modest changes is out now, Apple continues to sell the 2021 iPad, which is a testament to its popularity.

The 64GB model which costs $329 is being sold by Walmart for just $269. This is a great price for a compact tablet with long battery life and the power of a budget laptop. The low price means you'll be able to carry it around with peace of mind, which isn't something we can say about the pricey iPad Pros.
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
