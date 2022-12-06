These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Between the frequently discounted new 10.9-inch iPad, 2022 iPad Pro duo, and M1-powered iPad Air (2022), it may feel like hardcore Apple fans have enough "modern" tablet options to forget all about last year's "vanilla" 10.2-incher with chunky bezels.
Even the 2021-released iPad mini looks like a better overall choice than its "regular-sized" sibling with a significantly newer and faster processor under the hood, as well as a decidedly sleeker design. But those are also just a couple of the reasons why the ninth-generation iPad is still a pretty smart buy at essentially unbeatable prices.
If you're on a tight budget and/or prefer some extra screen real estate over an injection of A15 Bionic processing power, now's probably the ideal time to spend as little as $269.99 on the iPad 10.2 (2021). That's down from a $329.99 list price for an entry-level 64GB storage configuration at Best Buy, while the digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig variant is currently cheapest at Walmart, fetching $399 in silver and space gray colors after a hefty $80 discount.
To our knowledge, these are tied for the lowest prices ever hit by this Apple A13 Bionic-powered mid-ranger with a classic front-mounted fingerprint reader, and if you don't hurry, you may never get another chance to take advantage of such... decent discounts.
That's because stocks appear to be running low pretty much everywhere, with Amazon, for instance, no longer selling the iPad 9 at all. With the significantly more eye-catching iPad 10 normally starting at $450 and currently costing $400 and up, it's definitely hard to argue with the value proposition of this "outdated" but still very respectable slate at only 270 bucks.
After all, the aforementioned A13 Bionic SoC is more than capable of handling the routine needs of most "regular" users, especially in conjunction with the latest iPadOS version... and several future versions as well. The battery life, Retina IPS LCD screen quality, sound, and even camera performance are all very decent for the newly reduced prices, so you really shouldn't be wasting any more time, well, reading this, for instance, and instead place your Best Buy or Walmart order while you can.
