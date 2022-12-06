These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount





still a pretty smart buy at essentially unbeatable prices. Even the 2021-released iPad mini looks like a better overall choice than its "regular-sized" sibling with a significantly newer and faster processor under the hood, as well as a decidedly sleeker design. But those are also just a couple of the reasons why the ninth-generation iPad isa pretty smart buy at essentially unbeatable prices.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $60 off (18%) $269 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (17%) $399 $479 Buy at Walmart





If you're on a tight budget and/or prefer some extra screen real estate over an injection of A15 Bionic processing power, now's probably the ideal time to spend as little as $269.99 on the iPad 10.2 (2021) . That's down from a $329.99 list price for an entry-level 64GB storage configuration at Best Buy, while the digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig variant is currently cheapest at Walmart, fetching $399 in silver and space gray colors after a hefty $80 discount.





To our knowledge, these are tied for the lowest prices ever hit by this Apple A13 Bionic-powered mid-ranger with a classic front-mounted fingerprint reader, and if you don't hurry, you may never get another chance to take advantage of such... decent discounts.





That's because stocks appear to be running low pretty much everywhere, with Amazon, for instance, no longer selling the iPad 9 at all. With the significantly more eye-catching iPad 10 normally starting at $450 and currently costing $400 and up, it's definitely hard to argue with the value proposition of this "outdated" but still very respectable slate at only 270 bucks.



