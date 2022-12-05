Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount

The iPad mini 6 which was released in September last year, is on sale at Amazon right now at a 20 percent discount.





The iPad mini 2021 provides excellent performance in a compact form factor. As the name implies, the iPad mini is Apple's smallest slate and the latest model has an 8.3 inches screen which is sharp and bright and perfect for one-handed use.





The tablet has a modern design with squared-off sides, a power button embedded with Touch ID, and even bezels.





The device is powered by the A15 Bionic, Apple's last year's A-series silicon which also powers this year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. It's plenty powerful for everyday tasks and can handle any app with ease. It's even fine for simple productivity tasks and also powerful enough for multitasking.





Sure, it's not extravagantly speedy like the computer-grade M2 chip that fuels that 2022 iPad Pros, but those slates are aimed at professionals with highly taxing workflows and they are also considerably more expensive.





iPad mini 2021 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen | A15 Bionic chip | USB-C port | Apple Pencil support | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage | Touch ID | All-day battery life $99 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





The iPad mini 2021 has a 12MP ultrawide camera with the center stage feature and a 12MP back camera. The battery will last 10 hours and moderate use will get you through a couple of days. Standby time is also great.





It also supports the Apple Pencil and you can also attach a Bluetooth keyboard to it.





To sum it up, the iPad mini is easily the best compact tablet available right now and is worth considering if you don't want a giant-sized tablet but still want something that's reliably fast and will be supported for a long time.





As for who it's best for, the iPad mini is ideal for casual users, kids, those who don't want to spend separately for an e-reader, and those who do computing work in a field environment.





The 64GB model, which typically sells for $499, is $100 off right now and can be purchased for $399.99. That's an incredible price for a powerful compact tablet and is the lowest the latest iPad mini has gone to date.