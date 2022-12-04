You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount

Apple's top tablet the iPad Pro is amongst the few products that don't struggle to justify their price tag but that doesn't make affording it any easier. Luckily, the 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is on sale right now.





Equipped with the same M2 chip that powers the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro is incredibly fast and will handle anything you throw at it. It is one of the select few Apple tablets that can run the company's new multitasking system Stage Manager, which makes it work a lot like a laptop.





The screen is the perfect size for those who find the 12.9-inch model unwieldy and though it doesn't have the flashy miniLED tech which makes the bigger model considerably more expensive, it is still a 120Hz screen which makes everything look fluid and responsive.





iPad Pro 2022 11-inch WiFi | 128GB | M2 chip | Apple Pencil hover | Face ID | Thunderbolt | Wi-Fi 6E | Four-speaker audio system | Stage Manager | 10 hours of battery life $50 off (6%) Buy at Amazon





The iPad Pro offers a great battery life and can be expected to last for up to 10 hours. Also new this year is the nifty Apple Pencil Hover feature which enables the display to sense the proximity of the stylus and show a preview of the task you are about to perform.





The device has a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera that supports Face ID and the Center Stage video calling feature. The rear system has a 12MP main camera, a 10MP ultrawide unit, and a Lidar sensor for depth scanning and AR.





In short, if you want the best-in-class screen and design, long battery life, and computer-level performance in a compact form factor, the 11-inch iPad Pro is a great option. The 128GB model which costs $799 is a cool $50 off at the moment and can be bought for $749.





That's a pretty decent price for a tablet that's in the same league as high-end laptops and will perform the most intense of tasks without breaking a sweat.