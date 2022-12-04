Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

You can save some serious dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 right now

Apple Tablets Deals
1
You can save some serious dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 right now
Apple's 2022 iPad Air which has the same chip as last year's iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, is currently on sale on Best Buy for nearly 20 percent off.

The iPad Air slots below the iPad Pro and is the logical choice for anyone who needs a laptop-like tablet without the bells and whistles of the pricier iPad Pro.

It's powered by the M1 and is the cheapest entry point to the M series chips. The processor is incredibly fast and will handle the most demanding of tasks with ease.

The 2022 iPad Air has a modern design with an aluminum back, uniform bezels, and flat sides. It offers a 10.9-inch screen, all-day battery life, and a dual speaker system.

Instead of the Face ID system, the iPad Air features a side fingerprint scanner which is very reliable. The slate has a 12MP back camera and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature.

iPad Air 2022 64GB WiFi

M1 chip | 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display | new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera | USB-C port | 12MP rear camera
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The device is also compatible with older Apple accessories and will be supported for many years to come, which is not something that can be said about most Android tablets.

It also supports the Universal Control feature, which lets you use a single mouse and keyboard between Mac and iPad, as well as Sidecar, which lets you use the tablet as a secondary screen for your Mac.

Basically, the iPad Air is a cheaper version of the iPad Pro (of sorts) and is totally worth considering if you don't want extravagant features such as the ProMotion display which is of no use when you are viewing static text or watching a video, Face ID, and the LIDAR sensor.

The 64GB WiFi model, which usually costs $599.99, is $100 off right now and can be yours for $499.99. That's a pretty awesome discount for a device that already offered the perfect balance of price, features, portability, and performance.
