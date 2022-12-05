All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts





Incredibly enough, the latest 10.9-inch iPad (2022) promotion improves on the previous holiday offer we told you about just a few days ago, and that in turn was (slightly) better than what Amazon shoppers could save during the e-commerce giant's... Friday-to-Monday Black Cyber extravaganza.





By no means colossal, the $50 discounts currently available on the 10th generation "vanilla" iPad in both Wi-Fi-only and cellular-enabled variants with your choice of 64 or 256GB internal storage space are likely to remain unsurpassed through the end of the year.





Not quite as affordable as its forerunners, the 10.9-inch non-Pro and non-Air iPad rocks exceptionally thin screen bezels, a... somewhat divisive top-mounted fingerprint scanner, first-gen Apple Pencil support (with the actual stylus of course sold separately), decent Apple A14 Bionic processing power, and excellent battery life.





The Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel is also pretty good (even though it doesn't support 120Hz refresh rate technology), and if you're into tablet photography, Apple 's iPad 10 has you covered quite nicely with both a 12MP rear-facing shooter and a ( landscape ) 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with Center Stage functionality.





If you hurry, you can choose from blue, pink, silver, and yellow paint jobs for your preferred storage configuration of your neatly discounted new iPad with 5G or Wi-Fi-only connectivity. What more could you possibly want for a nice and early Christmas deal on a nice and decidedly feature-packed product released less than two months ago?