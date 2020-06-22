iOS 14 allows users to set a default browser different than Safari, different mail app too
For years, this has been one of the main complaints against iOS: how it's a walled garden that doesn't quite give many third-party apps the same amount of privilege as many Apple-made apps get, and this changes with iOS 14.
At the same time, this is not quite fully opening the ecosystem: you will still NOT be able to set different default apps for Camera, Maps and Music. So, sorry, you still can't have Spotify replace the Apple Music application and Google Maps for your mapping services. Maybe next year. If it happens, we'd bet it would be in the small print of another slide.
