 Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2

Accessories Apple
Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2
Most of the time, we don't think much about the case when we buy new earphones. We just want it to have a big battery and to fit easily in our pockets. But it appears that with its latest AirPods Pro 2, Apple wanted to introduce a new Pro case as well.

Now, what do we mean by saying a Pro case? Well, first of all, the AirPods Pro 2's charging case is sweat- and water-resistant. That is not something you see every day, right? The new AirPods and their charging case come with an IPX4 rating, which means they can withstand water splashes. Just don't try to swim with them. Apple specifically says they aren't made for water sports.

Previously, we were able to top up the case with wireless chargers or even Apple’s own MagSafe pucks. Now, for added convenience, you can use an Apple Watch charging pad to get the job done, which will reduce the amount of cables you need to bring along for a trip.

The AirPods Pro 2 case also supports Apple’s Find My network, so you can track it down if you lose it. iPhones with a U1 chip (iPhone 11 and above) can get precise directions to it, but if you don’t have a U1 (like on iPhone SE), you can still find the general location of the case and then remote-activate a new internal speaker, which Apple says is loud enough to help you find it.

If you enjoy personalizing all of your items and devices, you'll be pleased to know that, in addition to other engraving options, you can now customize your AirPods Pro 2 case with your own Memoji. All you need to do is to create and upload a Memoji in the Apple Store app.

The AirPods Pro 2 will be available for preorder starting September 9 and will hit the shelves on September 23. Their price will be $249.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple announces iOS 16 release date and it's nearly here
Apple announces iOS 16 release date and it's nearly here
Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup
Apple puts an end to the SIM card tray with its iPhone 14 lineup
Apple raises the battery life bar yet again with the iPhone 14
Apple raises the battery life bar yet again with the iPhone 14
Apple releases a ton of drool-worthy videos designed to make you desire the latest models
Apple releases a ton of drool-worthy videos designed to make you desire the latest models
Apple iPhone 14 preorder deals and carrier offers, get a free iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 preorder deals and carrier offers, get a free iPhone 14 Pro
Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and other iPhone 14 models for free with AT&T
Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and other iPhone 14 models for free with AT&T

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless