Apple introduces an all-new charging case with its AirPods Pro 2
Most of the time, we don't think much about the case when we buy new earphones. We just want it to have a big battery and to fit easily in our pockets. But it appears that with its latest AirPods Pro 2, Apple wanted to introduce a new Pro case as well.
Now, what do we mean by saying a Pro case? Well, first of all, the AirPods Pro 2's charging case is sweat- and water-resistant. That is not something you see every day, right? The new AirPods and their charging case come with an IPX4 rating, which means they can withstand water splashes. Just don't try to swim with them. Apple specifically says they aren't made for water sports.
The AirPods Pro 2 case also supports Apple’s Find My network, so you can track it down if you lose it. iPhones with a U1 chip (iPhone 11 and above) can get precise directions to it, but if you don’t have a U1 (like on iPhone SE), you can still find the general location of the case and then remote-activate a new internal speaker, which Apple says is loud enough to help you find it.
The AirPods Pro 2 will be available for preorder starting September 9 and will hit the shelves on September 23. Their price will be $249.
Previously, we were able to top up the case with wireless chargers or even Apple’s own MagSafe pucks. Now, for added convenience, you can use an Apple Watch charging pad to get the job done, which will reduce the amount of cables you need to bring along for a trip.
If you enjoy personalizing all of your items and devices, you'll be pleased to know that, in addition to other engraving options, you can now customize your AirPods Pro 2 case with your own Memoji. All you need to do is to create and upload a Memoji in the Apple Store app.
