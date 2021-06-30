Apple increasing 5G components suppliers for the iPhone 13

Apple increasing 5G components suppliers for the iPhone 130
According to DigiTimes, Apple is now working with 5 different suppliers for the Antenna-in-Package components of the iPhone 13 series.
The number has increased compared to the iPhone 12 lineup due to the plans of the company to support the service in more regions. Each iPhone needs four antenna-in-package models, which makes the production of the smartphone more complex, which explains the need for additional suppliers.
Last year, the iPhone 12 models were the first iPhones to support mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. The sub-6GHz network offers an increase of speed of about 2 to 5 times compared to 4G. Compared to mmWave, it might be slower, but it is easily accessible in terms of coverage.
The mmWave connectivity enables multi-gigabit speeds, but it is only available in select areas, and for it to hit such speeds you should be outside.
For the iPhone 12, mmWave was only available in the US. The iPhone 12 models sold there have a special antenna window on their side, which enables the faster 5G connectivity on the phones. Verizon was the first network to support the new feature at launch.
It is also reported that the iPhone 13 support for more regions means that as much as 60% of the total number of iPhone 13 phones sold will be the mmWave enabled models.
In 2020 Apple took its first steps in supporting 5G in its devices with its iPhone 12 series. The models consisted of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the phones are powered by Apple’s A14 chip and have 12MP camera setups.
The iPhone 12 series has been a strong seller, with reports saying Apple could even surpass its previous record for most phones sold in a year, which is currently held by the iPhone 6 series.
The number has increased compared to the iPhone 12 lineup due to the plans of the company to support the service in more regions. Each iPhone needs four antenna-in-package models, which makes the production of the smartphone more complex, which explains the need for additional suppliers.
The mmWave connectivity enables multi-gigabit speeds, but it is only available in select areas, and for it to hit such speeds you should be outside.
For the iPhone 12, mmWave was only available in the US. The iPhone 12 models sold there have a special antenna window on their side, which enables the faster 5G connectivity on the phones. Verizon was the first network to support the new feature at launch.
In 2020 Apple took its first steps in supporting 5G in its devices with its iPhone 12 series. The models consisted of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the phones are powered by Apple’s A14 chip and have 12MP camera setups.
The iPhone 12 series has been a strong seller, with reports saying Apple could even surpass its previous record for most phones sold in a year, which is currently held by the iPhone 6 series.