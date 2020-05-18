Apple's HomePod goes back down to its lowest ever price, hinting at impending sequel
We've actually been hearing rumors about a possible second-gen HomePod and/or a lower-cost variant for a long time, although if you're excited by the latter prospect, you may not want to wait anymore. That's because the 2018 edition is officially a low-cost model now, fetching an extremely reasonable $199.99... yet again.
Check out the deal here
This is a match for the smart speaker's lowest ever price, representing a cool $100 markdown from its current $299.99 MSRP. That is itself 50 bucks lower than the HomePod's original $350 price, which was permanently discounted a little over a year ago.
The renewed deal is exclusively available from Best Buy in both space gray and white color options, substantially undercutting Apple's unchanged $299 price and B&H's much smaller current discount to $280 and up. To further put the $199.99 tag in perspective, keep in mind that the Google Home Max still goes for $299 at the time of this writing, while Amazon's Echo Studio costs... exactly $199.99.
In case you're wondering, it's hard to say if the Apple HomePod is objectively superior to its direct Google Assistant and Alexa-controlled rivals. While Siri is undoubtedly less capable and versatile, the hardware is pretty cool, with outstanding audio quality in tow, as well as an undeniably chic design. Last but not least, if you're already invested in Apple's ecosystem, you'll definitely find this bad boy useful for hands-free music streaming, HomeKit controls, and AirPlay functionality.