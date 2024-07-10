Apple believes that two letters will drive a big hike in new iPhone sales this year





Bloomberg, citing people familiar with Apple's thinking, says that the tech giant believes the launch of its Apple Intelligence AI initiative will boost iPhone demand . In addition, any bounce back in iPhone shipments during the last six months of 2024 will be magnified when compared to the rough second half of 2023 that the iPhone experienced.













The Mate 60 was the first Huawei phone to support 5G out of the box since the 2020 Mate 40 line. Consumers in China celebrated the new phone and the new chip (despite it being two generations behind the A17 Pro application processor used on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max ) and Huawei had a huge domestic hit on its hands.





Today's news sent Apple's shares soaring to a new all-time high of $232.74 giving Apple a market capitalization (share value multiplied by shares outstanding) of $3.56 trillion which puts Apple back on top of the list of the most valuable public U.S. companies ahead of recent leaders Microsoft (valued at $3.45 trillion) and NVIDIA (valued at $3.31 trillion).





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . Those with the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro units or wait until September to buy one of the four new Apple's new AI features will be supported on two 2023 models, theand. Those with the non-Proand iPhone 15 Plus are out of luck unless they upgrade to one of theunits or wait until September to buy one of the four new iPhone 16 series models. Support for Apple Intelligence is based on the amount of DRAM on each iPhone model.



