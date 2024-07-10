Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple believes that two letters will drive a big hike in new iPhone sales this year

By
3comments
Apple believes that two letters will drive a big hike in new iPhone sales this year
At the beginning of this month, a report from overseas said that Apple is planning on shipping 90 million to 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets and had ordered TSMC to produce an appropriate number of A18 chips using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E). After a challenging 2023, Apple is hoping that AI is the magic that has shipments of the latest iPhone models making a nice comeback after 81 million iPhone 15 series units were delivered during the second half of last year.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with Apple's thinking, says that the tech giant believes the launch of its Apple Intelligence AI initiative will boost iPhone demand. In addition, any bounce back in iPhone shipments during the last six months of 2024 will be magnified when compared to the rough second half of 2023 that the iPhone experienced.

Last summer in China, the world's largest smartphone market, the iPhone was blown out of the water by the surprising Phoenix-like comeback pulled off by Huawei. Several years ago the Chinese firm was the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world behind Samsung but ahead of Apple. Despite having to deal with U.S. sanctions that prevent it from obtaining cutting-edge 5G chips, the company was able to procure 7nm Kirin 9000s 5G application processors from China's largest foundry, SMIC, for the Mate 60 flagship series.

Apple expects shipments of iPhone 16 series units to reach 90 million to 100 million units during the second half of 2024.|Image credit-Apple - Apple believes that two letters will drive a big hike in new iPhone sales this year
Apple expects shipments of iPhone 16 series units to reach 90 million to 100 million units during the second half of 2024.|Image credit-Apple

The Mate 60 was the first Huawei phone to support 5G out of the box since the 2020 Mate 40 line. Consumers in China celebrated the new phone and the new chip (despite it being two generations behind the A17 Pro application processor used on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) and Huawei had a huge domestic hit on its hands.

Today's news sent Apple's shares soaring to a new all-time high of $232.74 giving Apple a market capitalization (share value multiplied by shares outstanding) of $3.56 trillion which puts Apple back on top of the list of the most valuable public U.S. companies ahead of recent leaders Microsoft (valued at $3.45 trillion) and NVIDIA (valued at $3.31 trillion).

Apple's new AI features will be supported on two 2023 models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Those with the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are out of luck unless they upgrade to one of the iPhone 15 Pro units or wait until September to buy one of the four new iPhone 16 series models. Support for Apple Intelligence is based on the amount of DRAM on each iPhone model.

iPhones that support Apple's AI have 8GB of DRAM which is why the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with 6GB of DRAM, do not qualify. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature 8GB DRAM as will all four iPhone 16 series handsets. That is why those six models will run Apple Intelligence.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless