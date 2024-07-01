Report claims Apple expects to sell as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets





iPhone 16 models will support Apple Intelligence, the entire line will be equipped with 8GB of DRAM. You might recall that last month, TF International's well-regarded Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that for iPhone models to support Apple Intelligence, they must carry at least 8GB of DRAM













Returning to the A18 and A18 Pro APs, there has been talk that the chipsets will feature a larger die size so that the component can carry a larger Neural Engine for AI capabilities. Today's report does mention one drawback. The GPU on the A18 and A18 Pro could continue to feature an unchanged six-core configuration from the A17 Pro chipset which might limit any improvement in graphical performance.





While Apple forecasts demand for as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets, earlier this year Kuo said, "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest. Until then, it will likely harm Apple’s iPhone shipment momentum and ecosystem growth."



