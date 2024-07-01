Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Report claims Apple expects to sell as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets

By
0comments
Report claims Apple expects to sell as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets
An overseas press report says that Apple estimates it will sell 90 million to 100 million units of its upcoming iPhone 16 series. As a result, the world's top contract foundry, TSMC, is expected to manufacture 100 million A18 chipsets. To be sure, there will be two different variants of the A18 SoC, both of which will be built using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process node (N3E). The A18 application processor (AP) will power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus while the A18 Pro AP will drive the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple will obviously make some design changes between the A18 and A18 Pro so that the latter chipset will be more powerful than the former. Since all four iPhone 16 models will support Apple Intelligence, the entire line will be equipped with 8GB of DRAM. You might recall that last month, TF International's well-regarded Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that for iPhone models to support Apple Intelligence, they must carry at least 8GB of DRAM

Kuo said that this is why the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, both of which sport 8GB of DRAM, will work with Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won't. The non-Pro 2023 iPhone models are equipped with 6GB of DRAM.

Apple is anticipating that 100 million iPhone 16 series units will sell - Report claims Apple expects to sell as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets
Apple is anticipating that 100 million iPhone 16 series units will sell

Returning to the A18 and A18 Pro APs, there has been talk that the chipsets will feature a larger die size so that the component can carry a larger Neural Engine for AI capabilities. Today's report does mention one drawback. The GPU on the A18 and A18 Pro could continue to feature an unchanged six-core configuration from the A17 Pro chipset which might limit any improvement in graphical performance.

While Apple forecasts demand for as many as 100 million iPhone 16 series handsets, earlier this year Kuo said, "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest. Until then, it will likely harm Apple’s iPhone shipment momentum and ecosystem growth."

Kuo did make that statement before Apple announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC last month so it is possible that he will issue a revised estimate of iPhone 16 series sales as we get closer to the September release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2
This $160 accessory brings eye tracking to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2

Latest News

Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple is working on iOS 19 which puts it right on schedule for next year
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Apple will mass produce AirPods carrying a major new feature in 2026
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
Get the Sony LinkBuds S at a discount on Amazon and enjoy great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
AT&T is compensating its users for roaming issues, T-Mobile and Verizon are not (yet)
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
Apple is not promoting this Apple Music feature coming in iOS 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless