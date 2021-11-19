Latest Apple patch fixes iPhone, Apple Watch bugs

Latest Apple patch fixes iPhone, Apple Watch bugs0
iOS Version 15.1.1: No more dropped calls
The update for the iOS update version 15.1.1, particularly, has fixed a pretty serious issue that has manifested itself every iPhone model since 2020: namely the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
If you're someone who has been experiencing the widespread issue of dropped calls while using any of the above handsets, this should at least set your mind at ease that the issue has been taken care of for a smooth calling experience here on out.
WatchOS Version 8.1.1: No more charging problems
Apple's latest update for its wrist wearables is catered to the Apple Watch Series 7, which has been experiencing bothersome charging issues. Particularly, the Apple Watch would simply cease charging at random times and fail to start again.
The issue could be related to simply non-perfected software for the watch's new fast-charging feature, which users are loving and which did not exist on any previous models.
All Apple had to say about this watchOS update was that "watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users."
While this is about as exciting as this dual update rollout gets, Apple has already seeded the iOS 15.2 beta—which is set to add a Macro Photography mode to the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max, an App Privacy Report in iPhone settings, and plenty more.